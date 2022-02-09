Rod Watson: 'Facing Our Truth' puts art to good use to probe race, bias, violence

“Art for art’s sake” was an idealistic sentiment coined by 19th century French philosopher Victor Cousin.

But with violence, poverty and miseducation rampant even before the pandemic, it’s a luxury too many 21st century neighborhoods can ill afford.

Given the challenges much of Buffalo faces today, “art for the community’s sake” is a more timely guiding principle. It also could be the premise of "Facing Our Truth," a series of three short plays, followed by a “talk back” between audience members and performers, that kicks off Friday with a three-weekend run at the African American Cultural Center on Masten Avenue.

The plays tackle some of the most pressing issues facing Blacks, including overt racism, stereotypes that can prove dangerous, and balancing the right to one’s own identity with the knowledge that simply living out that identity can be fatal.

The plays – which total less than an hour – and follow-up discussion focus on ways to navigate such treacherous terrain. Or, as Yao Kahlil Newkirk puts it, “how can we move forward in addressing these issues?”