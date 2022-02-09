Rod Watson: 'Facing Our Truth' puts art to good use to probe race, bias, violence

“Art for art’s sake” was an idealistic sentiment coined by 19th century French philosopher Victor Cousin.
But with violence, poverty and miseducation rampant even before the pandemic, it’s a luxury too many 21st century neighborhoods can ill afford.
Given the challenges much of Buffalo faces today, “art for the community’s sake” is a more timely guiding principle. It also could be the premise of "Facing Our Truth," a series of three short plays, followed by a “talk back” between audience members and performers, that kicks off Friday with a three-weekend run at the African American Cultural Center on Masten Avenue.
The plays tackle some of the most pressing issues facing Blacks, including overt racism, stereotypes that can prove dangerous, and balancing the right to one’s own identity with the knowledge that simply living out that identity can be fatal.
The plays – which total less than an hour – and follow-up discussion focus on ways to navigate such treacherous terrain. Or, as Yao Kahlil Newkirk puts it, “how can we move forward in addressing these issues?”
Newkirk is artistic director of the center’s Paul Robeson Theatre and author of one of the plays. His “Queen Mary’s Roundtable” starts with a 1923 phone conversation between Niagara Movement principals Mary B. Talbert of Buffalo and scholar W.E.B. DuBois in which she laments that “Jim Crow is still standing at every bus stop, drinking from every water fountain, and sitting in every courthouse …” Then a tired Black woman in 2020 – nearly six decades after Fannie Lou Hamer famously voiced her own fatigue – reflects on the murder of George Floyd and wonders, “Why does the sound of breathing cause them so much pain that they do everything in their power to silence it? … I’m tired of getting up every morning trying to prove that I deserve to be here.”
“Night Vision” by Dominique Morisseau questions the assumptions we make about race and crime after a Black couple scare off a man who’s beating a woman. They then differ over the description of the hooded suspect as the wife calls police, raising questions about racial assumptions and the Black calculus whites never have to engage in just to stay alive.
“Dressing” by Mona Mansour and Tala Manassah depicts another form of “the talk” a mother and son engage in, this one not directly about how to behave when stopped by police, but about teen attire and the reactions it can draw – especially when draped on Black skin.
The lessons from the plays are especially relevant for young people, who are not exactly theater’s typical patrons. But rather than preaching to the choir – adults who know the unwritten rules of the game, but have trouble reaching young people through traditional hectoring – the center is reaching out to pull in youth who might be more susceptible to the power of art.
While the performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays are for general audiences, there will be special Friday matinees for school classes.
In addition, the center is reaching out to groups that work with “kids out in the community who are not on the straight path,” said Jacqueline Mines, center executive director.
Most violence – whether by youth or abusive police – is taking place in communities of color, not in the suburbs, where residents wouldn’t stand for it. Given that reality, pulling kids from those neighborhoods into the conversation is essential, both to the future of the young people at risk and the future of the region they’re a part of.
“They really need to see what the effects are,” said Murray Holman, executive director of the Stop the Violence Coalition, talking about the ramifications of inequity.
He laments the fact that amid the isolation brought on by the pandemic, the impact of the deaths of Blacks like Floyd and Trayvon Martin seems to have dissipated.
“It faded away just that fast,” he said, adding that the plays and discussion can rekindle the passion for changing the environments that cultivate both street violence and the violent reactions to it.
“They might get some new insights and ideas out of that play, to continue the struggle that we’re going through,” he said.
Constricted by testing and other safety requirements due to Covid-19, Holman nevertheless will be taking seven or eight young people from STVC and is encouraging the Peacemakers, an umbrella organization that works with kids, to also get its youth involved.
“I get tired of doing prayer vigils,” he said of the remembrances that take place after another young Black life has been lost.
Too much of pop culture – from movies to music to advertising – still glorifies violence or the materialistic values that feed into it. But just as art can be a destructive force, it also can cultivate the immunity needed to withstand those forces and reverse the conditions that breed them.
"Facing Our Truth" is a demonstration of that power, and of the vital role that centers like the AACC can play. This is a struggle that requires not just the traditional anti-violence groups, but every organization that touches Black lives – for the community’s sake.