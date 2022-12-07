Rod Watson: Engaging with community could help bias training take root with cops

Rod Watson Urban Affairs Editor/Columnist I write a weekly column, most often about socioeconomic and political issues affecting people of color and the disadvantaged in Western New York. Follow Rod Watson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What are the odds that a few hours of job-mandated training can make up for biases ingrained over decades at home, among friends and co-workers or through the media and miseducation in school?

Court documents revealing racist comments by some Buffalo police at the same time the department is implementing training in implicit bias makes that a particularly pertinent question.

While cynics might rate the chances that such training could have significant impact as between slim and none, the real answer is that we don’t yet know.

As the authors of one large study of the New York City Police Department’s recent implicit bias training put it, “Neither the agencies themselves nor the law enforcement field know whether the training is efficacious.” That’s because it’s never been “systematically evaluated,” according to “The Impacts of Implicit Bias Awareness Training in the NYPD,” the study commissioned by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the University of Cincinnati’s Center for Police Research and Policy.

Yet that study and others do yield some clues that could help Buffalo get the most out of its effort.

First, the good news. The training of New York’s 36,000 sworn personnel – eight hours for officers and 12 hours for commanders carried out between 2018 and 2019 – did have some effect in increasing knowledge about implicit bias as well as moving police attitudes in the right direction.

Anonymous pre- and post-training surveys revealed, for instance, that after the training, more officers recognized that “even well-meaning people may have biases” and fewer thought that “biased policing is produced only by racist officers.” As the study put it, after the training, more officers recognized bias in policing as “a legitimate concern of the public” as opposed to thinking it’s just “a ‘fiction’ generated by the media.”

The bad news? There was no evidence that this increased awareness translated into a change in behavior on the streets. The analysis of the training, performed by the John J. Finn Institute for Public Safety and the university’s CPRP, concluded that despite cops’ receptivity to the training, there was no difference in the number of stops, summonses or arrests before and after the sessions.

As the authors put it, “we could detect little evidence that the effects of training extended to the reduction of racial and ethnic disparities in enforcement.”

Other studies have reached similar conclusions. For instance, the U.S. Justice Department launched the National Initiative for Building Community Trust and Justice in police departments in six cities: Birmingham, Ala.; Fort Worth, Texas; Gary, Ind.; Minneapolis; Pittsburgh; and Stockton, Calif. Officers in those cities received one day of implicit bias training as part of three days of overall training between 2015 and 2018.

An Urban Institute analysis of that effort found overall changes in attitude after officers underwent the training. However, the researchers noted that “survey results cannot speak to how lasting any changes in attitudes and knowledge were or how they may have manifested in officer behavior.”

That was due in part to “limited and uneven” data collection across the six departments. Nevertheless, the researchers noted that the changes in knowledge about implicit bias and officer attitudes are important because they are a potential “precursor to changes in behavior and a necessary foundation for practice changes.”

Still, the defect in most such training is its “one and done” nature. As the NYPD researchers put it, “A one-day training, however well-conceived and delivered, cannot be expected to carry the entire organizational burden of minimizing the effects of unconscious biases.”

The Buffalo Police Department seems to be aware of that shortcoming. A spokesman said all sworn personnel are undergoing its five-hour mandated course, developed by the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services and taught by police academy staff. But he also noted by email that the training will be repeated annually, with updated materials as necessary.

That’s a good start. But there are other things Buffalo can learn from the studies already done elsewhere. One is the importance of getting real buy-in from supervisors.

In New York City, for instance, surveys revealed that fewer than a third of supervisors had applied what they had learned to their work, and fewer than a quarter said the training had affected how they do their jobs. Follow-up interviews with a subset of supervisors indicated that most had failed to use the training in the field because they felt biased policing was not a problem in the department or they hadn’t had an opportunity to do so. And officers didn’t see the supervisors’ failure to implement the training as a problem because they also didn’t see biased policing as an issue that needed attention.

That highlights the importance of the community engagement that was an integral feature of the National Initiative project, as opposed to the New York City effort in which community members were merely invited to sit in on some of the trainings.

As part of what the National Initiative called a “reconciliation process,” the six departments engaged in fact-finding to document past or present policies in the department or in the larger community that had impacted certain groups. The process then involved honestly acknowledging the harms done and engaging in what the study authors called “sustained listening” in intimate, non-adversarial meetings with various stakeholder groups to hear community members share their experiences and perceptions.

One of the key takeaways from the study was that, “Successful listening sessions required police to spend most of the sessions listening and to be non-defensive in their responses.” Sometimes that even meant attending such meetings – particularly those with youths – in civilian clothes to break down barriers.

As for how they will assess the success of their implicit bias training, the Buffalo police official noted the difficulty of tracking such progress with a metric. But he said the department “will continue its path of continued community engagement to build more bridges and improve the department's trust with the community.”

The National Initiative’s reconciliation process offers a host of ideas in that regard.

In fact, pairing the implicit bias training with community engagement – as Buffalo seems poised to do – could be the key to translating the training to the streets, where it’s needed. Otherwise, it could simply get left on the classroom floor, as appears to have happened in New York City.