There has been no spike in Western New York’s murder rate.

There’s been no noticeable increase in reported rapes.

Armed robberies have not been on the rise.

In fact, the only thing spiking since the announcement that Erie County might get some of the asylum-seekers flooding New York City – and the subsequent arrival here of 50 of them early Friday – has been hateful rhetoric.

That was to be expected in an era in which xenophobia is not just a moral and mental defect but simultaneously a political selling point. In addition to spurring hate speech, it also prompted seven other Western New York counties to issue “state of emergency” declarations barring hotels from contracting to house the newcomers without government permission.

That makes Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s voice welcoming those desperate for a better life all the more noteworthy, especially in an election year. He stepped up to call such declarations not only illegal, but “morally repugnant.”

Predictably, that didn’t stop Erie County Republicans, including his November opponent, from calling for a state of emergency here. Nor did it stop the online vitriol about asylum-seekers who “will get arrested and we will have them to take care of in OUR jails.”

Another commenter remarked sarcastically, “Now tell us again that they don’t commit crimes, all have court dates and been vetted,” while still another complained about “All these New Democrats sucking from the liberal system.”

“Now their ‘asylum seekers’.... you mean ILLEGAL ALIENS right!!!!” wrote one, while another alleged – without evidence – that asylum-seekers had trashed hotels in New York City.

The comments, though targeting the newcomers with a broad brush, actually paint an ugly picture of Western New York.

Fortunately, none of them went unanswered, with more enlightened residents correcting everything from the xenophobes’ grammar – apparently being born here didn’t help them learn English – to the canard that immigrants commit more crimes.

One summed it up best when answering one of the hatemongers: “Paranoia is a disease. Seek help.”

That could apply to some Erie County Republican and Conservative politicians, too. Of course, they’re a little more circumspect in their language, reaching for fig leaves when voicing their displeasure.

Thus you have the party filled with Covid-19 vaccine deniers suddenly worried about whether the asylum-seekers are up to date on all of their vaccinations.

Or you have them complaining about a lack of transparency or county planning for what is essentially a private deal between New York City – which is paying all costs – and the hotels and local refugee agencies that will house and assist the new arrivals.

And you have them drumming up fears about a “crisis” of 50 newcomers, most from the Congo and Venezuela, wreaking havoc on this county of some 950,000 people.

Voters can judge for themselves how much of that is a legitimate governmental desire for oversight and how much is pandering to the most base elements of the electorate.

Of course, Democrats who control the Erie County Legislature didn’t help by referring the critics’ complaints to a committee that hasn’t met since September and didn’t seem in a hurry to take up this issue. Misinformation, disinformation and outright racist rhetoric – or worse – will fill the vacuum if the issue isn’t addressed forthrightly and critics’ complaints are exposed for what they are.

The reality is that immigrants are responsible for much of the recent growth in this region’s population and many of the new businesses that have enlivened certain neighborhoods. Some of the new arrivals will undoubtedly contribute to that trend. All deserve a chance at a fair hearing.

“Buffalo has thrived when we’ve been most welcoming,” said Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, one of the local agencies helping the newcomers.

Glick added that a lot of people in Buffalo recognize what many immigrants have gone through and what they add to the community. Pushback on the hateful online comments indicates he is right.

Still, Poloncarz’s GOP opponent Chrissy Casilio – she with the history of conspiratorial social media posts – has claimed that his stance regarding the asylum-seekers shows that he is out of touch with county taxpayers when it comes to “dinner table issues.”

No doubt this probably is being talked about around some dinner tables. But to the degree that so many politicians today try to gauge which way the mob is headed and then jump in front of it, it is both refreshing and reassuring to see that at least one elected official knows what leadership really means on an issue that, above all, is a humanitarian one.

To the degree that this becomes a major issue in the race for county executive and other local offices, it will be a referendum not on the asylum-seekers, but on Erie County as a community.

Poloncarz has stepped up to define who we should be. Voters will decide if that’s, in fact, who we are.