Rod Watson: East Aurora church wins battle over BLM sign, but won't stop there

The village hid behind zoning ordinances for the residential neighborhood where the church is located, and insisted its crackdown in response to a complaint was content neutral. It was just a coincidence that it decided to drop the hammer on that particular message.

My hunch is that, in addition to violating the First Amendment, that explanation also violated the Ninth Commandment – the one about bearing false witness.

Had the dispute gone to court, attorney Barry N. Covert said the village ordinance, especially the limit on the number of signs, would have been “problematic” as a curb on political discourse.

Covert took up the church’s cause after learning of its legal quandary after the village nixed its first attorney.

“I think it is important for First Amendment purposes for any organization to be able to assert their message and engage in social discourse,” Covert said.

While all of the focus has been on the banner, the church dedicated to social justice realizes that the sign itself has to be merely symbolic of a commitment that runs much deeper, particularly in a community that Census Bureau figures show is less than 2% Black.