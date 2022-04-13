Rod Watson: Dueling police boards? Only in Buffalo

A city that for the longest time has struggled to come up with a meaningful police reform board may soon find itself with not just one, but two.

Whether that’s good or bad will depend on citizens who will be asked to create a new board, and on Common Council members who are reconstituting their existing panel after disbanding it last month amid controversy.

Despite the Council’s action, some members of the current Police Advisory Board said they bought the name and continue to operate. In fact, they are holding a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library to discuss two ballot initiatives, one of which would create an independent police advisory board whose members would be elected by the community.

Meanwhile, the Council was accepting applications through Wednesday for its revamped and renamed Community Police Advisory Committee. It had gotten more than 50 applications through last week and expected more by the deadline, said Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera, chairman of the Council’s Police Oversight Committee. The new panel will advise his committee.

At the same time, the new Police Advisory Board would seek subpoena power to investigate complaints and would make recommendations to the Council, mayor and police commissioner, according to its Facebook post.

All of which raises two compelling questions: Which panel are city officials more likely to listen to? And which one will have more credibility with the public?

That last point – credibility – is a key reason Buffalo is in the mess it’s in now, with potentially competing boards and a second try at a police reform ballot initiative after last year's effort by several community organizations failed to yield a public referendum.

After getting complaints of infighting and a toxic atmosphere from some of the 11 PAB members – including four who resigned – Rivera said the Council wanted confirmation of new members going forward. That would reverse a practice in which, after the board's creation in 2018, members began filling vacancies themselves.

Rivera stressed that lawmakers do not want to select the members, just ensure that the board is inclusive, diverse and has members who bring a variety of pertinent expertise.

“You canvass the community … send us the names and the Council will confirm,” he said, noting that the board, after all, was “a creation of the Common Council to begin with.”

But PAB co-chair Dominique Calhoun, who joined the board in January 2021, criticized that demand as a political move on the part of politicians who want to “hand pick” members who presumably would not rock the boat. She also objected to a public confirmation process that she said could professionally tarnish any applicant who was rejected.

While that desire to protect reputations has to yield to full transparency on a public board, the concern over independence is legitimate and is one that will vex any such police panel.

The credibility of the Council’s new committee will automatically be under scrutiny, given how the city tried to disband the PAB. That makes it essential that the Council pick members with reputations of being, in the late Shirley Chisholm’s words, unbought and unbossed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Even then, that panel may well find itself constantly compared to the new one envisioned by the PAB, should it get its measure on the ballot. As last year’s failed effort proved, that’s easier said than done.

Advocates say they need about 8,000 signatures by June 28 to submit the measure to the Council to have lawmakers put it on the ballot. If the Council does not, they figure they would need an additional 3,000 or so signatures to force a referendum.

Like the Council panel, this new PAB would have 11 members. But instead of being picked or confirmed by lawmakers, nine would be chosen by voters in each of the nine Council districts. Those nine would then select the other two, who would need law enforcement and/or legal experience. There also would two nonvoting youth members.

That plan – plus a separate initiative to add two at-large seats to the Council, to give residents more representation instead of just a single Council member – will be discussed Thursday night. Calhoun said the PAB is inviting a wide variety of community organizations, activists and leaders.

That includes those involved in last year’s effort – based on earlier PAB research – to get a referendum on creating a police oversight panel that would have had real teeth in the form of actual disciplinary powers. How many of those groups participate in this new initiative effort will be worth noting, given the messy way the PAB met its demise as a Council adviser.

Some longtime reform advocates privately point to social media bickering or disputes over how to address clergy members serving on the board as indicative of the petty preoccupations that undermined the PAB and forced its dissolution. Calhoun says it was more about members resigning because the Council wasn’t taking them seriously.

“A lot of people (were) not happy with the way the Common Council dissolved the board,” said Calhoun, a paralegal with marketing and PR experience who said she’s researched and proposed other reforms over the years.

So how does she expect Council members to treat a new panel selected by voters, if such a group is created?

Given that the members will be citizens, she said, “they do have to listen to our concerns.” But she was quick to add, “they hand-pick what they like to listen to, anyway.”

When he was asked about having two potentially competing bodies, Rivera noted that there are a number of groups in the city that advocate for one thing or another, but that the new Community Police Advisory Committee is the only one formally designated to advise the Council on policing policies and best practices.

The bottom line, given what has transpired: Don’t expect any kumbaya moments – and that’s too bad.

At its best, this potential scenario could result in a competition of ideas for improving policing, some more aggressive than others – a sort of “good cop, bad cop” set of dueling boards – with policymakers picking the best ideas, no matter where they originate.

But human nature being what it is – and Buffalo being what it is – it also could devolve into finger-pointing and knee-jerk dismissals of good reforms or adoption of weak ones, depending on which group puts them forward.

That would leave Buffalo spinning its wheels when it comes to improving policing and enhancing public confidence, because what should not get lost in all the finger-pointing and recriminations is what the city really needs: an independent panel with the authority to monitor and, when necessary, discipline police misconduct.

Every reform, no matter where it comes from, should be judged by how close it gets Buffalo to that ideal.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.