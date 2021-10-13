Rod Watson: Drop-in center’s mission is simple – save lives

Coplin, 67, knew he needed younger voices to speak to such youth. So he counseled Herrera – who had gone on a men’s retreat a decade ago and now is on staff at UCM – and Robinson, the son of a pastor that Coplin knew.

After being guided by Coplin on how to create structure in their lives and avoid trouble, they are going out armed with flyers advertising the drop-in center, targeting “Fellas … tired of staying in the house” or those for whom hanging out has “become just too dangerous.”

“Have too many friends died?” the flyer asks. “Are your parents worrying when you’re out?”

Though UCM obviously has a religious grounding, the drop-in center’s other attractions mean there’s also something for those not looking for a spiritual experience.

“You want to reach them, but you don’t want to force it on them and push them further away,” Robinson said.

“Our focus is not just about saving souls,” Coplin said. “It’s about saving lives, also.”

To that end, the center will recruit only from the immediate neighborhood. That way, Coplin said, it will avoid the street beefs that result when kids have to cross a rival group’s territory to get where they’re going.