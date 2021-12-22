Rod Watson: Downtown site would give taxpayers more than just a stadium

Rod Watson Urban Affairs Editor/Columnist I write a weekly column, most often about socioeconomic and political issues affecting people of color and the disadvantaged in Western New York. Follow Rod Watson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If haste makes waste, the rush to build a football stadium next to the existing one in Orchard Park is the epitome of a wasted opportunity.

What could our “leaders” possibly be thinking? Mayor Byron Brown summed it up best last week when he told a Realtors group that having built the current stadium in Orchard Park “is considered one of the great planning mistakes of this region.” But he nevertheless concluded putting the new stadium downtown, as many are demanding, would be too complicated and expensive.

Translation: If you make a huge mistake once, the best thing to do is make it again.

Of course, Brown doesn’t have a seat at the negotiating table. Those talks are between the Buffalo Bills, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. But if Hochul’s comments this week are any indication, she’s just as compliant as Brown when it comes to granting the team’s wishes for a new $1.4 billion playpen next door to the current one, with taxpayers footing most of the bill.