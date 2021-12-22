Rod Watson: Downtown site would give taxpayers more than just a stadium

If haste makes waste, the rush to build a football stadium next to the existing one in Orchard Park is the epitome of a wasted opportunity.
What could our “leaders” possibly be thinking? Mayor Byron Brown summed it up best last week when he told a Realtors group that having built the current stadium in Orchard Park “is considered one of the great planning mistakes of this region.” But he nevertheless concluded putting the new stadium downtown, as many are demanding, would be too complicated and expensive.
Translation: If you make a huge mistake once, the best thing to do is make it again.
Of course, Brown doesn’t have a seat at the negotiating table. Those talks are between the Buffalo Bills, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. But if Hochul’s comments this week are any indication, she’s just as compliant as Brown when it comes to granting the team’s wishes for a new $1.4 billion playpen next door to the current one, with taxpayers footing most of the bill.
I’m an agnostic when it comes to spending billions to keep a pro football team. Economists have long said that pro teams for the most part don’t generate new economic activity; they merely reshuffle the disposable income that otherwise would be spent on movies, plays, concerts, etc. Granted, drawing fans from Rochester or Southern Ontario would constitute new money; but in the overall scheme of things, that seems negligible.
The only compelling argument for a new stadium is the emotional benefit of having a football team that brands the area as “major league.”
But once the decision has been made to spend more than a billion dollars of taxpayer money on a new playground — and that decision already has been made — the real question becomes simple: How do we get more than just a psychological boost from those public funds?
A compelling answer comes from Ryan Miller, a physician and co-founder — along with developer Rocco Termini and designer Benjamin Siegel — of the Bills in Buffalo group. It’s an answer politicians should be forced to review and publicly explain why it’s wrong before digging into your pocket.
Miller pulled together seemingly disparate research from the University at Buffalo’s Center for Urban Studies, Citizens for Regional Transit, the Partnership for the Public Good, the U.S. Census Bureau, the American Public Transportation Association and other sources. He then molded it into a convincing argument that the only justification for spending $1.4 billion or more on a stadium is if it’s built downtown and linked to simultaneous light rail upgrades to improve life in some of Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods.
In a 66-minute YouTube presentation "Examining The Social and Economic Benefits of Bills in Buffalo" — emailed to politicians, but with limited response, and posted on social media — Miller makes the case for a stadium at the South Park Avenue site accompanied by rail extensions, especially through the city’s East Side to Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
Drawing heavily on the Center for Urban Studies report “The Harder We Run: The State of Black Buffalo in 1990 and the Present,” the presentations lay out Buffalo’s depressing failure to address poverty, unemployment and low levels of home ownership that have afflicted African Americans for decades.
Overlaying the proposed East Side rail route on color-coded maps showing unemployment rates as well as households without a vehicle and with limited access to supermarkets, it documents the impact of poverty and residential segregation on health care, education, crime and access to jobs. It also cites Alliance to Save Energy research in a CRT report showing that “for every $1 communities invest in public transportation, approximately $4 to $5 is generated in economic returns” and that “transit investments generate 31% more jobs per dollar than road and bridge projects.”
A rail extension from the South Park site to the airport — running through Broadway-Fillmore and Harlem-Walden neighborhoods — would create construction jobs as well as permanent jobs at the stadium and at spinoff businesses that would pop up. And the rail line would provide a means of getting to those and other jobs — and as well as other destinations — for neighborhood residents who lack cars in one of the nation's poorest big cities.
In short, it could be transformative for neighborhoods marked by high poverty and unemployment rates and lack of access to jobs and business opportunities.
But the odds of that light rail happening on its own are between slim and none. Tie it to a downtown stadium, and you suddenly have people’s attention.
A rail extension to UB’s Amherst campus has gotten recent traction and remains a top priority. But while not taking a position on stadium location, CRT President Douglas Funke said the East Side route would be next because of its economic development potential in an area desperate for such activity.
In an analysis unveiled in October, it pegged the cost of the 13-mile East Side route at between $910 million and $1.3 billion, with the feds typically picking up half the cost.
CRT has been pushing rail extensions, including one to the Southtowns that could serve the Orchard Park site, for years. But tying the extensions to the new stadium could give the idea impetus at the same time the recently passed federal infrastructure bill could provide funding.
It’s an opportunity that’s too big to blow by thinking small or short term.
Henry L. Taylor Jr., Center for Urban Studies founding director who led “The Harder We Run” analysis, likes Miller’s idea — with one huge caveat.
“I would not support a city location unless we had a legally binding social benefits agreement” outlining how any revenues would be used to support the African American community and transparency in who gets the construction dollars, Taylor said, noting how Blacks and other people of color typically get the short end of such deals despite politicians’ promises. “You need strong social benefits agreements that are legally binding.”
Taylor credits Miller for doing what advocates have long been calling on physicians to do: understand the relationship between health outcomes and how cities are built.
“He’s saying we should use this big public works project for social ends, not just economic ends,” said Taylor, a Bills season ticket holder.
Miller, a Buffalo resident and UB Medical School graduate who grew up in Hamburg, is completing his residency at Jericho Road Community Health Center. During his medical training, he said, he’s seen the effects of poverty, inequity and the socioeconomic barriers some people face.
Linking a new stadium to light rail extensions that can address those issues just makes sense.
“Especially because they’re asking for our money,” Miller, also a season ticket holder, said of the Bills. “If they want to take their own money and build a football stadium out there, that’s fine.”
He noted that politicians regularly yammer about community benefit agreements.
“For me, that goes hand in hand with it being in the city,” he said. “There’s no community benefit in Orchard Park … That’s a joke.”
He’s right, as the lack of development around the current stadium has proven. Yet Hochul seems in a rush to have the major elements of a deal in place by the team’s target date of Dec. 31, or early next year. She said this week for the first time, referring to the Bills owners, “if their desire is Orchard Park, it’s Orchard Park.”
Yet if you’ve voted recently, you’ve probably noticed that the names of team owners Kim and Terry Pegula were not on any ballot. So why are the people you voted for ceding authority over this multibillion decision involving your tax dollars to these private entrepreneurs?
Why are the people you did vote for — the lieutenant governor-turned-governor and the county executive — in such a hurry to give away your money while getting so little in return? With the team’s owners heavily invested in Pegulaville while also owning the Buffalo Sabres, it’s not as if our politicians — so fearful of “losing” the Bills — don’t have leverage.
The estimated minimum of $350 million more to build downtown is well worth it for a once-every-50 years project that could do so much more than simply keep a football team in Western New York.
We need to slow down and give this a lot more thought. Two-minute drills, whether on the field or at the negotiating table, rarely work out well. This one, given its huge price tag, will work out worse than most.
That is, unless Hochul and Poloncarz call a timeout to make sure we get this right — not just for the Bills, but for Buffalo.