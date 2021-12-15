Rod Watson: Documentary taps community voices to combat vaccine hesitancy

In the new film, the Health’s Center’s professionals demonstrate how vaccine doses are prepared and stored. They also explain that it is not a live vaccine and cannot give a person Covid-19, but merely helps the body create antibodies to prevent illness or minimize its severity. It’s the type of basic information that can cut through the fog of the war on truth.

But medical professionals can only do so much.

Part of the film is shot in Signature Cutz, the unofficial barbershop of the Buffalo Bills, where one customer, a veteran, says he was “100% against getting a vaccination.” But then he caught Covid. A short time later, the VA just happened to call and say it was offering the vaccine. “I was about the second one in line” to get a shot, he says.

Another customer, referencing the infamous Tuskegee experiment, said seeing other African Americans get vaccinated “made me want to get the vaccination.”

“We’ve got to stay safe. We’ve got to keep the community safe. So take your vaccination. It’s not a game,” Signature Cutz owner Kenny Harris says in the film.