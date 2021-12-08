Rod Watson: Diversity in the culturals? Show us the numbers

If art imitates life, it wouldn’t be surprising if the area’s cultural organizations lack the diversity reflective of the community as a whole.
After all, how many sectors – from business to media to medicine – actually do?
But art also can help shape – not just reflect – reality.
That’s why it was noteworthy when Mayor Byron Brown called out the cultural community after the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor was the only organization of color among the 13 that will receive funding in perpetuity from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation’s $100 million donation to help arts and cultural organizations.
But in addition to citing the African American Cultural Center and the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute as other worthy candidates, Brown also said the funding should have been tied to each organization’s progress in diversifying its staff and board and that such efforts have to be “intentional and more explicit.”
The co-chairs of the Greater Buffalo Cultural Alliance would not disagree.
But if we’re really going to be intentional about inclusion, the first step should be to conduct a diversity census of the area’s cultural organizations. That’s the only way to know for sure where we are now and the only way to assess progress when we look back three, five or 10 years from now.
Anything short of that is just lip service, because if it were going to happen organically, it already would have.
Fortunately, the timing for such an assessment could be right. The top priority right now for the alliance – whose steering committee includes nearly two dozen large and small organizations – is putting together a cultural plan for Erie County and Buffalo.
“Even Toledo, Ohio, has a cultural plan, and we do not,” said Laurie Dean Torrell, alliance co-chair and executive director of Just Buffalo Literary Center.
The alliance has applied for a $100,000 state planning grant – with a 50% local match – to work on the plan. She said a diversity census “certainly” could be part of that process as the cultural sector strengthens its advocacy mission and seeks a seat at the table while defining its role in the larger community.
Right now, there is no single comprehensive report on the racial and gender composition of boards and staffs, though grant funders have begun requesting that information in recent years when organizations apply for aid, she said.
Alliance co-chair Scott Behrend, artistic and executive director of Road Less Traveled Productions, noted that the Wilson Foundation gift includes $500,000 annually for small- and medium-sized organizations, with the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo steering those efforts. There’s also another $250,000 annually to support the CFGB, including “efforts to advance inclusion.” He said one of the Community Foundation’s pillars always has been diversity and inclusion.
It has also been something that Brown has emphasized and that he reinforced in Sunday’s Buffalo News interview after winning an unprecedented fifth term last month, this time the hard way as a write-in candidate.
Shatorah Donovan, the city’s chief diversity officer, pointed by email to the community benefits agreement the city negotiated with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. It calls for, among other things, a diverse board as well as subjecting the conservancy to the city’s MWBE goals of 25% of contracts going to minority businesses and 5% to women business enterprises. There are identical goals for the workforce. Donovan said similar agreements were struck with other entities having relationships with the city, ranging from the Buffalo Bisons to Kleinhans Music Hall.
With that kind of effort on his administration’s résumé, Brown felt comfortable spotlighting the issue at the very moment the Wilson Foundation donations have put arts and cultural groups in the public eye. It was a timely and opportune use of the pulpit that comes with being mayor of a diverse city.
Torrell and Behrend said they were excited to see the mayor speak out so passionately about cultural organizations – and not only because of his focus on making diversity a priority. They hope it also leads to more city funding and a “groundswell of support” for arts and cultural groups that could be “transformational.”
They said Brown’s frustration over the new grants mirrors in some ways the arts community’s frustration with the city, but added that “we are in a fresh moment now.”
To borrow a phrase from the artistic sector, I’ll call that “creative tension.” But with Western New York’s arts and culture sector accounting for $352 million in annual economic activity, according to the 2017 report Arts and Economic Prosperity 5, it is essential that this “fresh moment” include artists, organizations and workers of color.
Brown deserves credit for putting the issue front and center. Fortunately, the alliance is receptive. Noting the Wilson Foundation is requiring recipients to work with the Community Foundation as well as consultant TDC of Boston, Mass., to develop “metrics and benchmarks” to meet goals, Behrend and Torrell say that could be a vehicle for creating the diversity census that people like me consider a requisite first step to real inclusion.
That $352 million figure is proof enough that arts and culture is big business, and business likes to say “what gets measured gets done.” That applies to diversity as much as to any other metric a community claims to value.