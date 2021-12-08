Rod Watson: Diversity in the culturals? Show us the numbers

If art imitates life, it wouldn’t be surprising if the area’s cultural organizations lack the diversity reflective of the community as a whole.

After all, how many sectors – from business to media to medicine – actually do?

But art also can help shape – not just reflect – reality.

That’s why it was noteworthy when Mayor Byron Brown called out the cultural community after the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor was the only organization of color among the 13 that will receive funding in perpetuity from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation’s $100 million donation to help arts and cultural organizations.

But in addition to citing the African American Cultural Center and the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute as other worthy candidates, Brown also said the funding should have been tied to each organization’s progress in diversifying its staff and board and that such efforts have to be “intentional and more explicit.”

The co-chairs of the Greater Buffalo Cultural Alliance would not disagree.