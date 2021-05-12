Rod Watson: Direct democracy is Buffalo’s route to real police reform

What do you do when the people you voted for won’t do what needs to be done on a fundamental issue like police reform?
You vote again.
That’s the goal of a coalition of good-government and civil rights groups collecting signatures to put meaningful police reform on the ballot this fall so Buffalo voters can do it themselves.
If they’re successful, city residents will get the chance to implement a civilian review board with real teeth to oversee and, when necessary, discipline cops who abuse their authority – just as Buffalo’s Police Advisory Board recommended nearly a year ago.
A handful of other measures implemented by Mayor Byron Brown and Common Council members since then, while good half steps, don’t go nearly far enough. For whatever reason – perhaps police union support at re-election time – elected officials haven’t been able to bring themselves to bring real accountability to the Buffalo Police Department.
Hence the effort now to collect some 7,900 signatures of registered Buffalo voters to start the process of doing an end-run around city “leaders” and letting voters themselves decide the question. Backers say that’s how many signatures they need to meet the state threshold of at least 10% of the number of city votes cast in the last gubernatorial election in order to put the matter in the Council’s lap. If the Council still fails to act, organizers can put the matter directly on the ballot by then collecting half that amount of new, valid signatures.
The Police Advisory Board issued its call last June, after studying such boards in other cities and cherry-picking the best ideas to come up with a proposal for Buffalo. The plan includes a new 11-member commission with five elected by residents, five appointed by the PAB with Council confirmation and the final member selected by the other 10. Significantly, the plan ultimately includes panel members having the power “to investigate and discipline in instances of alleged police misconduct.”
But what’s happened since that proposal was unveiled for city officials last June, even as police abuse sparked a year of outrage here and across the country?
“It just kind of fell on deaf ears,” said attorney Miles Grasham, a policy fellow with the Partnership for the Public Good, which is part of the 14-member coalition.
Instead, the city relies on a system in which internal affairs officers – who are police union members – are supposed to police their brethren, which is akin “to having the fox guarding the hen house,” said Samantha White, co-chair of a task force that has researched the issue for the Minority Bar Association of WNY, another coalition member.
Other members range from VOICE Buffalo, Citizen Action of Western New York and the Western New York Law Center to the WNY Peace Center, Buffalo NAACP and individual law offices. Petitions are available to sign at a half-dozen sites listed on VOICE Buffalo’s website, and coalition members also will be going door to door.
The list of organizations behind the effort, first reported by Investigative Post, speaks to the seriousness of the issue.
“We’re not a group of activists. We’re minority lawyers. I live on the East Side and am personally vested in better policing,” White said, noting that state Attorney General Letitia James also has endorsed the concept.
It’s hardly a radical idea. There are more than 200 such boards across the country, according to the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement. That includes one in Rochester, which has been challenged by the police union there – something sure to happen here, as well.
Buffalo itself has been talking about civilian review since at least the 1990s, but there have never been enough city officials willing to step up. The state’s initiative law outlines the two-step process that gives city lawmakers one more chance.
If backers gather enough initial signatures, the measure goes to the Common Council for action. Only if the Council fails to act would coalition members have to return to the streets and gather more signatures to put the question directly on the ballot.
“We’re hoping that they do the right thing the first time,” said Katrika Carr of VOICE Buffalo.
Council President Darius G. Pridgen said city lawyers are analyzing the petition now to see exactly what it says and whether the Council has the power to enact it in its entirety – if it so chooses – or whether parts of it may require a referendum.
Pridgen said he and at least three other lawmakers favor establishing some type of civilian review. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the proposal outlined by the Police Advisory Board.
If organizers meet the initial threshold for signatures and the Council fails to advance the PAB plan, or implements some lesser type of oversight, the reformers can then mount the second petition drive to put their plan before voters.
Carr said organizers are hoping to gather at least 10,000 signatures by midsummer. That would be an impressive demonstration of just how much Buffalo residents want what their elected officials have so far refused to give them: A direct and meaningful role in curbing abuse and improving police performance.
The Police Advisory Board proposal doesn’t just focus on discipline, it also lays out a process for hearings on police policies and practices and for recommending reforms. It’s a comprehensive plan not just for punishing bad cops, but for creating a better department.
It’s something the mayor and Council members should have come up with on their own. But since they haven’t, they now have the chance to embrace what’s been drafted for them.
If they don’t, and the coalition succeeds in forcing a referendum on the issue, it will raise a tantalizing follow-up question: If voters have to resort to the ballot initiative because elected leaders won’t do what they want on such an important issue, what else might it teach residents about the power of their vote?