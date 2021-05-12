Rod Watson: Direct democracy is Buffalo’s route to real police reform

The list of organizations behind the effort, first reported by Investigative Post, speaks to the seriousness of the issue.

“We’re not a group of activists. We’re minority lawyers. I live on the East Side and am personally vested in better policing,” White said, noting that state Attorney General Letitia James also has endorsed the concept.

It’s hardly a radical idea. There are more than 200 such boards across the country, according to the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement. That includes one in Rochester, which has been challenged by the police union there – something sure to happen here, as well.

Buffalo itself has been talking about civilian review since at least the 1990s, but there have never been enough city officials willing to step up. The state’s initiative law outlines the two-step process that gives city lawmakers one more chance.

If backers gather enough initial signatures, the measure goes to the Common Council for action. Only if the Council fails to act would coalition members have to return to the streets and gather more signatures to put the question directly on the ballot.

“We’re hoping that they do the right thing the first time,” said Katrika Carr of VOICE Buffalo.