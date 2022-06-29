Rod Watson: Despite store bans, Maritime grads prove the kids are all right

The sign in the doughnut shop window told the Western New York Maritime Charter School students – most of them Black, brown and from disadvantaged backgrounds – to stay out. A couple of other nearby businesses said the same thing verbally: The kids weren’t wanted there.

But that’s OK. They’re wanted at Harvard University. And the University of Pittsburgh. And the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. And at a variety of other institutions ranging from the University of Alabama and SUNY Buffalo State College to Niagara University, the University at Buffalo and the Army, Air Force and Marine Corps.

In fact, Maritime Commandant Catherine Oldenburg is most proud of the fact that of the 107 seniors who began the school year in September, 107 graduated during last week’s commencement in the Villa Maria College auditorium. Nearly 40% of them left with advanced Regents diplomas in a school where four out of five are classified by the state as economically disadvantaged.

“We did not lose a child,” she said. “The kids have really overcome so much to get where they’re at.”

Part of that meant overcoming the rambunctiousness of some underclassmen whose loud and rowdy behavior played into stereotypes of urban kids and got the South Park Avenue school banned from the doughnut shop and a nearby pizza parlor and drug store.

But before you shake your head and buy into the labeling often applied to youth, know that it was also the students – specifically the seniors – who took it upon themselves to reach out to the businesses and try to work things out.

“It was embarrassing,” said Myke’l Brown, the University of Pittsburgh enrollee who chose Maritime because it has a football program and plans to become a physical therapist. He cited the damage to the school’s image done by a few misbehaving kids.

“It was frustrating because we know our school is better than that, and it really was a small percentage of the students causing the problem, not the majority of us,” agreed Harvard-bound Sydney Slazak.

She added that seniors from the Participation in Government class – or PIG, as the students call it – asked if they could talk to the businesses to explain that the few knuckleheads didn’t represent the whole school, and that they even picked up trash and performed other community service.

In other words, after a few years at Maritime, the seniors had grown into the type of young leaders that we hope schools mold. Or as Oldenburg put it, they come in raw as middle schoolers and graduate carrying themselves with dignity and pride.

It was exactly that type of guidance that Lourdes Alfonso, the school’s battalion commander and highest ranking cadet, was hoping for when she picked Maritime. But she got even more than she anticipated.

“I was expecting a lot of structure,” said Alfonso, who’s off to study cybersystems at the Coast Guard Academy after earning an advanced Regents diploma with honors. “I wasn’t expecting how supportive the staff would be, how they try to build a relationship with each and every student.”

They also set standards for the students.

“The bare minimum is not good enough,” said Brown, who credited Maritime teachers with talking to them honestly about life’s challenges and not sugarcoating anything.

Slazak, who earned an advanced Regents diploma with honors as well as a Naval ROTC scholarship to cover her expenses at Harvard, agreed.

“They won’t lie to you,” she said. “They’ll talk to you and help you through it.”

That included calling an assembly to talk to the students about their public behavior, behavior that earned some kids detention and a day in the “brig,” a classroom set aside for those who break the rules.

“I can’t hold my kids accountable for something I didn’t teach them about,” said Oldenburg, who became vice commandant in 2009 and commandant six years ago. “I think all kids rise to the level you set for them.”

Maritime faces the same academic challenges most urban schools face. State data show the school of 464 kids in 2020-21 scored just a tad better than the Buffalo Public Schools as a whole in English, four points lower in science but eight points better in math on New York’s assessment tests.

Yet what it’s teaching kids about life beyond the textbook – exemplified by how the seniors dealt with the controversy – may be just as important as what they learn about fractions or dangling participles.

As Alfonso told her fellow graduates during last week’s commencement, their legacy won’t be their grades or their social media popularity, it will be “the kind of person you were.”

