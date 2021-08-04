Rod Watson: Desperation is not a good negotiating stance with Bills

That’s not to say there is not a psychological, entertainment and marketing value to having the team. There is a buzz when the Bills are winning, and having games televised across the country cannot help but buff the area’s national image.

But this a time to maintain perspective.

There obviously will be those pointing to higher priorities for public dollars than a new football stadium. And with their development of Harborcenter, the Pegulas already are moored here, which gives the region some leverage.

But to get the Bills to agree to something reasonable that allows the team to stay, they have to see a public that, if not united, at least has forged a solid consensus that it’s not willing to have a franchise at any cost.

That means the Bills Mafia can’t be allowed to dominate the public discussion and dictate the terms of the debate. Rather, Bills fanatics must learn to curb their enthusiasm and recognize that there can be civic life without football, thereby giving public officials more bargaining power, and thus increasing the chances of a win-win deal.

Cooly – and publicly – facing the reality of life without football offers the best chance of pushing the franchise into an agreement the state and region can afford.

If the team’s fans really want the Bills to stay here, the best thing they can do right now is be willing to let them leave.

