Rod Watson: Cuomo's act proves there is much less behind the curtain than meets the eye

Put it all together, and it’s a trail of reversals and modifications that raise questions about our early confidence that the Wizard really had the answers to help us overcome the pandemic. Maybe, when the curtain is pulled back, he was just one elected official doing the best he could in an unprecedented crisis, making decisions based on rational hunches to try and save lives when there really was little else to rely on.

Of course, we were always grading Cuomo on a curve. Compared to a president who wanted no part of the responsibility for managing a pandemic – and like-minded state executives such as those in Florida and Texas – any governor who treated the virus seriously would come out looking good. That’s just one more way the former president has undermined America: His ignorance and mismanagement induced us into mistaking earnestness for genius.

Cuomo’s comedown also could reflect the fact that we – the public and the media – love to go bowling when it comes to public figures: We set ‘em up, then knock ‘em down. Maybe he did the best any governor could with the hand he was dealt.