Rod Watson: Cuomo's act proves there is much less behind the curtain than meets the eye

Sometimes when life imitates art, it’s not pretty and there’s no happy ending.
So it is with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who not that long ago could do no wrong when it comes to combating the pandemic.
He took a star turn dazzling national audiences with daily press briefings chock-full of information rather than self-aggrandizing fabrications. His command of the situation drew gushing reviews from pundits and medical experts alike.
Using emergency powers granted by the Legislature, the Wizard of Albany appeared just when we most needed an authoritative voice to dictate our course.
And everything he said was based on the data.
Except when it wasn’t.
Now, like the most famous wizard of them all, it’s clear Cuomo used smoke and a giant screen – depending on the size of your TV set – to project an image that turns out to be much less than meets the eye. And a whole pack of Totos – from business owners and lawyers to the state attorney general – have pulled back the curtain.
First we had much of Erie County designated an “orange” zone under Cuomo’s tri-color scheme for assessing the severity of the crisis and the requisite response. The only problem is that Erie at times had the lowest average Covid-19 positivity rate of the five counties of Western New York, yet none of the other four counties was slapped with the orange designation.
That baffling discrepancy was on top of the ever-changing criteria for the color-coded zones. The constantly evolving standards brought back memories of Erie County’s “red” and “green” budget fiasco of the early 2000s. It’s enough to make you want to hide the Crayola box whenever politicians start looking for answers.
But that was nothing compared to the limits put on bars, restaurants and other businesses based on “the science.” As soon as lawyers Zoomed to the courthouse, the governor backed off, allowing hair salons, gyms and restaurants to reopen or operate under less restrictive conditions, and even extending the state’s munificence to some businesses that were never even party to the lawsuit.
Similarly, the state reversed its rules curbing high school athletics – before a judge even had time to read the lawsuit objecting to those restrictions.
Then there was the quick about-face to add people with compromised immune systems to the list of those eligible for the vaccine. Cuomo made that decision just days after saying – correctly – that it would be “meaningless” and “posturing” to do so when there was such a backlog of people already waiting for vaccines, and when there were presumably logical reasons for his original list.
And finally, we can’t ignore the devastating critique from the state attorney general about under-reporting the number of nursing home patients who died of Covid-19. It’s hard not to conclude that the administration’s original method of counting – reversed under pressure – was an effort to minimize the tally resulting from his earlier controversial decision – again, reversed under pressure – to make nursing homes accept Covid patients returning from hospitals.
Put it all together, and it’s a trail of reversals and modifications that raise questions about our early confidence that the Wizard really had the answers to help us overcome the pandemic. Maybe, when the curtain is pulled back, he was just one elected official doing the best he could in an unprecedented crisis, making decisions based on rational hunches to try and save lives when there really was little else to rely on.
Of course, we were always grading Cuomo on a curve. Compared to a president who wanted no part of the responsibility for managing a pandemic – and like-minded state executives such as those in Florida and Texas – any governor who treated the virus seriously would come out looking good. That’s just one more way the former president has undermined America: His ignorance and mismanagement induced us into mistaking earnestness for genius.
Cuomo’s comedown also could reflect the fact that we – the public and the media – love to go bowling when it comes to public figures: We set ‘em up, then knock ‘em down. Maybe he did the best any governor could with the hand he was dealt.
Still, you can’t escape the fact that New York ranks seventh on the New York Times tracker of states with the most new cases per 100,000 people over the prior seven days. Even with caveats stemming from the state’s demographics, that will be grist for critics of the state’s ever-changing rules.
One thing that hasn’t changed since early in the pandemic: the imperative of masking, hand washing and social distancing. Even as we’ve seen other rules and guidelines reversed as the governor flip-flopped or evolved with the science – take your pick – that has been the one constant that each of us has the ability to control.
And if you don’t like the way the Wizard has handled the pandemic, or the way the Legislature ceded its authority to him, also remember what the Good Witch told Dorothy at the end of the movie: We have the power within us. In this case, every two or four years.