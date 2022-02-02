Rod Watson: Create all the bike paths you want – just not at the expense of drivers

In New York City, for instance, advocates point to a study showing that when a protected bike lane and buffer zone were added to a 19-block stretch of Columbus Avenue, traffic volume declined only slightly while travel times actually dropped by 35%, from over 4.5 minutes to just 3 minutes, according to a city study.

Over on Eighth Avenue, it was a similar story. When an existing bike lane was shifted and a 5-foot buffer lane added to protected cyclists, travel times improved by an average of 14%, the city study concluded.

Cycling advocates say you can cut congestion because more people will feel safer switching to bikes when there’s a protected lane.

Significantly, though – and unlike what generally happens around here – New York did not eliminate any driving options by trying to funnel more cars into fewer lanes. Instead, it merely narrowed the lanes on those two streets by a foot or two while maintaining the same number.

The result, in the words of a Bloomberg City Lab writer: A street that became safer for bikes remained just as swift for cars.

Drivers can live with that kind of win-win.

