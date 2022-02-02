Rod Watson: Create all the bike paths you want – just not at the expense of drivers

You don’t need a transportation study to be skeptical of the need to expand bicycle lanes in Western New York.
All you have to do is glance beside you when driving – at the nonexistent cyclists.
Granted, only the truly hardcore would be biking this time of year. But that’s all the more reason to go slow – very slow – in taking more lanes away from motorists in a climate that makes cycling unfeasible for so much of the year, even for those who want to.
But even in the summer, I have yet to see on-the-road evidence of the “through the roof” growth in cycling that one advocate claimed in Sunday’s Buffalo News story about the push for more bike lanes.
Municipalities across the region are in discussions to further build out their bike networks, perhaps with the help of the more than $1.5 billion targeted to bike and pedestrian projects in the recent federal infrastructure bill.
I won’t say they’re "pedaling" cycling’s version of the Big Lie. Let’s just say they have a lot of convincing to do, even as they eye federal infrastructure funds to create more lanes and to connect existing bike paths that one planner called “trails to nowhere.”
Of course, if cyclists really want buy-in from the larger traveling public for more bike lanes, there are ways to do it right.
In New York City, for instance, advocates point to a study showing that when a protected bike lane and buffer zone were added to a 19-block stretch of Columbus Avenue, traffic volume declined only slightly while travel times actually dropped by 35%, from over 4.5 minutes to just 3 minutes, according to a city study.
Over on Eighth Avenue, it was a similar story. When an existing bike lane was shifted and a 5-foot buffer lane added to protected cyclists, travel times improved by an average of 14%, the city study concluded.
Cycling advocates say you can cut congestion because more people will feel safer switching to bikes when there’s a protected lane.
Significantly, though – and unlike what generally happens around here – New York did not eliminate any driving options by trying to funnel more cars into fewer lanes. Instead, it merely narrowed the lanes on those two streets by a foot or two while maintaining the same number.
The result, in the words of a Bloomberg City Lab writer: A street that became safer for bikes remained just as swift for cars.
Drivers can live with that kind of win-win.
What they can’t live with is being expected to believe you can eliminate driving lanes to cater to a relative handful of riders while having no significant impact on travel time. When driving lanes on a stretch of First Avenue were reduced from five to three to add bike and bus lanes, average taxi speeds dropped by about 1 mph, according to the study. Some might consider that insignificant – but speeds actually increased on the part of the street that didn’t get the bike lane.
Similarly, when the Imperial College of London looked at the bike “superhighways” created to ease congestion in the British capital, it found that while they “somewhat reduced traffic flow – the number of vehicles passing by in a certain time frame – they improved traffic speed, meaning overall there was little impact on congestion.”
That hardly sounds like a ringing endorsement.
So it’s no wonder that Lackawanna removed its protected Ridge Road bike track last summer, only a year after it opened, following outcries from residents about slowed traffic and other problems. What critics call “bikelash” across the region is the natural reaction to the loss of driving lanes for the many in favor of bike lanes for the very few.
Asked about longer drive times and more congestion, GoBike Buffalo Executive Director Justin Booth – one of cycling’s biggest advocates – neatly pivots to talk about safety and access instead.
Those are legitimate issues, especially in Buffalo, where about 30% of households lack a vehicle and, as Booth notes, residents have long complained about motorists speeding.
He frames the issue as one of making streets safer and more accessible and blames the Lackawanna debacle on a top-down approach that involved city officials in the planning while “those conversations weren’t being had with the community at large.”
But you won’t win over any community’s driving majority, in the city or suburbs, with policies that make their trips even marginally longer on fewer lanes with more congestion.
We’ve already turned the Scajaquada into a 3.6-mile speed bump, cutting the 50 mph limit to 30 mph on what was once an expressway. Toss in the ill-timed traffic lights throughout the region, and you have a motoring class in no mood for more concessions.
And we’ve barely talked about the wasted pavement in a region with months of snow and ice that make cycling impractical much of the year. That merely adds to the backlash from motorists frustrated by having given up those unused lanes in the summer, let alone this time of year.
“I ride my bike every single day,” Booth said. However, he conceded he’s the exception, before quickly adding, “but I’m not the only one.”
But the eyeball test indicates there aren’t many others like him riding in the dead of winter.
Still, there’s a place for bike lanes. Add as many off-road trails as you like; they’re healthy, don’t pollute and are a nice amenity for a region looking to update its image. You can even narrow traffic lanes to add bike paths, like New York City did on some streets.