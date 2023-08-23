Really want to cut crime in America? It’s simple: Deport all of the Americans.

For all of the fear being drummed up after two sex crimes reportedly committed by asylum-seekers bused here from New York City, the xenophobia is not supported by the data.

The most recent overreaction was from SUNY Buffalo State University officials, who terminated a deal with Jericho Road Community Health Center to house 44 undocumented immigrants in campus dorms, reportedly because parents feared for the safety of students.

The university’s statement did not mention the reported attacks, citing only the need to “ensure the best possible learning environment for our students and smooth functioning of our university operations.”

But let’s just say the timing is mighty suspicious.

Jericho Road founder and CEO Dr. Myron Glick certainly thinks so. When the deal was struck last spring after Jericho Road’s Vive Shelter exceeded its capacity, Glick said the university initially indicated it might eventually need the dorm space. But he said the two sides had agreed on a short-term extension as recently as Aug. 8 and were working on a longer-term deal. Everything changed, he said, after the Aug. 11 arrest in the second reported attack.

That timing is telling.

The fact that the termination came so close to the start of the new school year also indicates that this is not about needing the space for students. Planning for that would have happened well before now.

Still, Glick understands the pressure the university was under, and is more upset by the reaction from the wider community that forced the school’s hand.

That community reaction is based on a stereotype about immigrants and crime, a stereotype fanned by politicians willing to prey on Americans’ fears.

There’s just one problem: The stereotype is belied by the facts.

For instance, a meta analysis – basically a statistical study of prior studies – by researchers at the College of William and Mary and the University of California, Irvine, published in 2018 in the Annual Review of Criminology, found that, for the most part, there is a “a null or nonsignificant association between immigration and crime.”

And in the relatively few cases where there is a relationship, they found after examining 51 studies, “it is noteworthy that the majority of the statistically significant results are negative.” In other words, the data suggests, “greater immigration is associated with lower crime rates.” (Emphasis mine.)

A peer-reviewed study published in 2020 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reached similar conclusions. Sociologists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison looked at immigration and crime in Texas, where the Republican governor has turned human beings into political pawns by shipping them to New York. The researchers found that, “Relative to undocumented immigrants, U.S.-born citizens are over 2 times more likely to be arrested for violent crimes, 2.5 times more likely to be arrested for drug crimes, and over 4 times more likely to be arrested for property crimes.”

And Bloomberg CityLab reported in 2017 on a Partnership for a New American Economy study that, using resettlement data, looked at crime rates over a decade in the 10 cities that took in the largest number of refugees relative to their size. The analysis found that “after refugees moved in, crime usually went down. Nine out of ten cities on the list saw their property and violent crime levels decline—some by drastic amounts.”

Explanations for why immigrants have lower crime rates range from the idea that they fear being deported if arrested, to the theory that those who undertake the arduous journey here have high levels of initiative and low propensity to commit crime. There’s also the idea that by helping to revitalize certain neighborhoods – as immigrants have done here – they drive down crime rates.

Whatever the reason, the reality is clear. But with apologies to Tina Turner, what’s data got to do with it? Facts – as we’ve seen in other spheres of American life – are no match for fear and paranoia.

So, the 44 asylum-seekers who have been here since the spring – not to be confused with the more recent arrivals from New York City – have been moved to other locations. Not surprisingly, given the backlash at Buffalo State, Glick would not reveal where.

That community backlash against some of the world’s most vulnerable people is just one more indication that it’s long past time to retire the city’s self-congratulatory nickname. In light of the backlash against asylum-seekers looking to escape persecution and start a better life, calling Buffalo the City of Good Neighbors is either delusional, dishonest or both.