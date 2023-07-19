“Black history is American history.”

It is a pithy catchphrase many of us have used to underscore the centrality of Black history to the American experience and the importance of educating all students on the contributions of African Americans.

But while the sentiment may be laudable, Lagarrett King argues that the slogan may be too simplistic to capture the broad spectrum of Black history. Nor does it cover the facets of Black history, culture and traditions that stand on their own, rather than simply as part of, or in juxtaposition to, the exploits of white Americans.

Exploring that broader Black history – or histories – and helping educators teach it properly is the mission of King’s annual Teaching Black History Conference, which kicks off its sixth gathering Friday at the University at Buffalo.

King, founding director of UB’s Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education, began the conference in 2018 in Missouri and brought it with him when he came to Buffalo in 2022.

This year’s three-day event – the theme is “The Sounds of Blackness: Hip Hop Turns 50” – comes amid all-out political assaults on anything approaching an accurate accounting of America’s historical record when it comes to race.

The concerted effort to indoctrinate kids in a feel-good narrative of a past that never was is dangerous because it is a disservice to students of all races who deserve to learn the truth. (Yes, they can handle the truth.)

But it is also dangerous because of the impact it will have on a society that will never see its way forward on matters of race if it insists on burying its head in the sand. It is impossible to pursue a more perfect union if students are falsely taught that we’re already there. Clinging to comforting myths while suppressing the truth will only stoke resentment and the very divisions the revisionists claim to want to avoid.

But even before the current backlash against truth, King points out, Black history has not been effectively taught. That’s in part because, as he put it in a 2020 professional journal article, “what is historically significant to white people may not be historically significant to Black people.”

As an example, he cites the July 4 holiday, which may not mean much to those descended from enslaved Americans, for whom National Freedom Day on Feb. 1 may have much more relevance, but gets little national attention.

Similarly, he writes in “Black History is Not American History: Toward a Framework of Black Historical Consciousness,” the focus of the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision typically is on the benefits of integration. Yet the prior success of Black-run schools or the impact on Black educators who lost their jobs as a result of integration gets ignored.

The result, he writes, is that “our knowledge of Black history comes from the perspectives of white people, not Black people,” adding that “White epistemic logic situates history as just that: history, and not the multiple histories that help develop a historical consciousness.”

Even most states that mandate Black history instruction – such as New York with its Amistad Commission – are falling short, King said. While still assessing New York’s efforts since coming here, he pointed to a lack of accountability measures in calling it mostly “symbolic with no juice,” which is typical of most such programs.

“You have it down on paper, but there’s no way to assess whether the programs are being successful,” King explained in an interview.

Efforts to improve Black history education have been under way since the shortly after the Civil War, but “we just couldn’t get it right,” King said. That is partly because there’s been no centralized place for teachers to share ideas and learn. The conference aims to fill that void.

This year’s event runs Friday through Sunday, with the first two days occurring both online and in-person at UB’s Hayes Hall, and the final day online only. There will be more than 90 presenters, a record for the event. King is hoping for 500 attendees, and said past conferences have drawn a fairly even mix of both white and Black educators “who have a passion to improve their Black history offerings.” The general public also can register to attend.

Tracing the birth of hip hop to 1973, this year’s event will have sessions on everything from probing the wisdom of proverbs contained in hip hop lyrics to “Hip Hop as a Lens for Civil Rights Education.” Other sessions range from one on using hip hop lyrics in high school history classes to “History is Here: Bringing the Buffalo Black Press into the Classroom.”

King said the center is starting to collect data from teachers who’ve attended past conferences to see what impact the effort is having. He has also talked in the past year with educators in city, suburban and rural districts from the Southtowns to Niagara County who are looking for ways to improve how they are teaching Black history.

One challenge, he said, is that some teachers are concerned about their lack of knowledge and fear messing up. Recognizing that “the teacher is the most important person in this endeavor,” the center is developing a micro-credential in Black history that it hopes to have ready this fall. The goal is to give 40 to 50 teachers a year the tools they need to confidently approach the subject.

Granted, the teachers who need such guidance the most may be the least likely to attend such a conference, and it is unlikely districts in states such as Florida will send participants.

In fact, it might seem like a fraught undertaking to pursue an accurate accounting of America’s past – warts and all – in the current political climate.

But now is when that type of education is needed most.

And if history has taught us anything, it’s about the courage of Blacks who proceed undaunted in the face of such odds.