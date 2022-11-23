Rod Watson: City’s ‘good ideas’ could be even better with a little help from its friends

“People over profits” was not exactly the slogan of the very first Thanksgiving.

But if you believe the legend, the event was all about sharing the bounty.

That was essentially the same theme that dominated last weekend’s Anti-Displacement Summit that included workshops on making sure the $331 million Buffalo is getting in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding actually is shared with those who need it most.

As the Dec. 2 deadline for project applications approaches, some community advocates are leery because of what they consider a lack of real public input in developing the spending blueprint approved by the Common Council in August 2021.

That plan outlines broad categories of spending, such as helping job trainees with child care and transportation; clearing up overdue water, sewer or garbage fees; or establishing an East Side health clinic. The goal, in Mayor Byron Brown’s words at the time, is to “help eliminate systemic poverty, close societal gaps, which have developed along racial and geographic lines, and improve the quality of our community’s public health.”

All of that sounds great – on paper. In fact, some advocates at the forum – hosted by the grassroots coalition Our City Buffalo and held virtually because of the storm – said a lot of it looks promising.

Or as Kartik Amarnath, a policy specialist with PUSH Buffalo who co-hosted the session on federal funding, put it: “Government bureaucrats who didn’t talk to anyone still can come up with good ideas.”

As an example, he pointed to a city map showing areas of high need where projects are more likely to be funded.

Nevertheless, he got no response when he asked how many attendees had been contacted by their Council member about the plan. He contrasted what he called Buffalo’s “really unfair” process with that of some other cities that developed what he considered more robust public engagement mechanisms.

With Buffalo expecting some $2 billion in federal aid when the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act are added to the Rescue Plan dollars, advocates are demanding more transparency and community engagement in shaping current and future spending.

“If we can’t assert ourselves now, city government gets the message that they can make decisions without accountability,” Amarnath said.

Not surprisingly, city officials have a different take, saying they put a draft plan online for public comment in summer 2021 and got about 500 responses after publicizing the effort on the city’s website, through news releases and on social media.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The outreach was done in conjunction with the Council and led to its unanimous adoption of the plan, the Brown administration noted in an email responding to the criticism.

Since then, the administration said, there have been working groups, stakeholder meetings, public sessions and surveys focusing on specific categories in the plan. That has resulted in more than 200 individuals and groups signing up to receive notices about funding opportunities under the plan.

“No other municipality receiving ARP locally made any community engagement efforts, let alone the efforts outlined above,” the administration concluded.

Nor can city leaders force residents to get involved; there has to be some responsibility on the part of citizens.

Still, critics are right that 500 responses in a city the size of Buffalo hardly seems representative. And other local municipalities that lack Buffalo’s diversity and poverty are poor measuring sticks for community engagement in a city where advocates have made “people over profits” their mantra.

Nevertheless, the city seems to have come up with a good outline. The key at this point is how it gets implemented.

Brown, to his credit, has talked publicly about an “equity framework” for evaluating applications and channeling assistance to “disproportionately impacted residents that historically tend to be from Black and brown communities.”

Earlier this year, however, Council members representing some of city’s nine districts – apparently fearing political retribution after last year’s hard-fought mayoral race – talked instead about “parity.”

Granted, that was before the May 14 supermarket massacre laid bare the city’s racial and geographic inequities. Still, it sounds like a euphemism for the “business as usual” approach that all city officials should realize is no longer tenable.

The mass shooting left a community devastated not only emotionally, but economically – something that should not happen by the temporary closing of a single grocery store. The need for the kind of relief efforts one might expect after a hurricane or flood vividly underscored the justification for the kind of focus Brown advocates and which the federal aid can provide.

Which brings us back to Saturday’s summit. As podcaster Vette Green put it near the end of the forum, “We are the people, and we have the solutions.” That means there needs to be a real partnership with the community.

In pushing an equity-based approach, Brown should make sure the administration does all it can to keep organizations like those comprising Our City Buffalo engaged as partners. If they have legitimate buy-in in shaping the plan, they can be a political force to make sure the federal bounty gets to those who need help most.

After all, given how things historically have been done in Buffalo, the mayor just might need the help.