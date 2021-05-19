Rod Watson: Buffalo’s SkoVu TV puts Black achievement in the mainstream

For Al-Nisa Banks, it was a sense of mission that drove her to overcome obstacles and keep publishing The Challenger weekly newspaper, the “institution that thinks it’s a business.”
“So when you’re trying to sustain an institution, you can’t look at money and you can’t allow anything to stop you, if you can help it,” Banks tells the camera.
Sheila Brown had a dream since first setting foot in WUFO Radio in 1986 as a 21-year-old sales person working on commission. In 2013 – after working various industry jobs, drafting a business plan and researching FCC requirements – she bought the station, making her one of only a handful of female station owners in the country. For anyone, but particularly people of color, she says into the camera, “I’m a living witness: Dreams do come true.”
Raziya Hill’s dream was born of necessity. The single mother discovered that diapers were overlooked in the help that young mothers receive, so she founded Every Bottom Covered, a diaper bank that ensures that “other families would not have to go through the things that I went through.”
Theirs are just three of the stories of perseverance, ambition and commitment in the “How I Came Up” series produced by SkoVu TV, the Black-owned streaming company formed in 2018 by three Buffalo partners.
With programming like that, SkoVu is both an antidote to the negative depictions of Blacks in media and an inspiration to those who might have a dream but wonder if it’s really worth taking the chance to pursue it.
“We want people to realize no matter how humble your beginnings are, what struggles you go through … as long as you are willing to strive and put in the effort, you can overcome a lot of things,” said Phil Davis, who founded Alemaedae Theater Productions in 2007 before transitioning into film around 2012.
Instead of the usual format with a moderator posing questions on camera, host Sam Hill introduces each installment, but the questions are edited out. The result is a segment – typically 15 to 30 minutes or so – in which the viewer sees the subject talking in his or her own words.
“It was more important what they were saying than what we were saying,” said co-founder Korey Green, known for Buffalo-based documentaries including “The Forgotten City” and “The Blackness Project.”
It also was important to focus on people that others could easily relate to and be inspired by.
“Instead of using stars all the time, show regular people … from their humble beginnings to now where they’re successful,” said Jimmie Davis, the third member of the trio and Phil’s brother, a music industry veteran who does the company’s marketing.
Using Zoom to film throughout the pandemic, the show is now in its third season, with new episodes unveiled at 9 p.m. each Wednesday. The May 19 show features musician and comedian Eric Biondo, while next week’s will spotlight Danielle Sinclair Jackson, a recording artist and co-owner of the Hair Hive.
Future episodes this season will feature filmmaker Addison Henderson, who collaborated with Green on “The Forgotten City,” as well as rapper Ponzo Houdini and attorney TheArthur Duncan. The latter two are notable because both spent time in prison and are proof that, in Duncan’s words, “despite your past, your dreams can still come true.” Viewers can visit the website to nominate themselves or others for future segments.
In addition to “How I Came Up” – which highlights Blacks but features successful people of all races – SkoVu TV offers documentaries, comedy, plays, community programming, children's programming and international content from dozens of providers.
Phil Davis said the target audience is people looking for original content not seen anywhere else.
While subscriptions run $9.99/month after a free trial, with discounts available, much of the content – including “How I Came Up" – is free to give viewers a sense of what the 24-hour streaming service has to offer. The network is available on a variety of platforms including the SkoVu TV website, Amazon Prime, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
The network takes its name from the nicknames of Phil Davis’ sons – 5-year-old David “Scoop” and 9-year-old Phil “Kovu” Jr. It started with just subscriptions for revenue, but SkoVu picked up some sponsors this season and is always looking for more, as well as for donations, as the Buffalo-based service expands programming while offering producers an outlet for their work.
And while SkoVu TV offers a diverse lineup of programming, the partners have created a network that is primarily African American-centered – and with good reason.
“If you’re not exposed to certain things, you don’t even know they exist,” said Green, noting that Black kids too often see only rappers and athletes on TV, “so it’s hard to get a feel for whatever else is out there.”
While providing inspiration to such Blacks, “How I Came Up” also is the answer to those whites who claim not to see color but ask why “you people” aren’t doing more to promote achievement. Typically, those critics are not aware of efforts like SkoVu TV, which don’t get the attention that negative portrayals attract but nevertheless are countering the stereotypes young Blacks remain awash in.
Those stereotypes often gain traction through media. Using media to then knock them down makes SkoVu TV not just an inspirational balm for Blacks, but an antibody for much of what still ails this society.