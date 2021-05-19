Rod Watson: Buffalo’s SkoVu TV puts Black achievement in the mainstream

For Al-Nisa Banks, it was a sense of mission that drove her to overcome obstacles and keep publishing The Challenger weekly newspaper, the “institution that thinks it’s a business.”

“So when you’re trying to sustain an institution, you can’t look at money and you can’t allow anything to stop you, if you can help it,” Banks tells the camera.

Sheila Brown had a dream since first setting foot in WUFO Radio in 1986 as a 21-year-old sales person working on commission. In 2013 – after working various industry jobs, drafting a business plan and researching FCC requirements – she bought the station, making her one of only a handful of female station owners in the country. For anyone, but particularly people of color, she says into the camera, “I’m a living witness: Dreams do come true.”

Raziya Hill’s dream was born of necessity. The single mother discovered that diapers were overlooked in the help that young mothers receive, so she founded Every Bottom Covered, a diaper bank that ensures that “other families would not have to go through the things that I went through.”

Theirs are just three of the stories of perseverance, ambition and commitment in the “How I Came Up” series produced by SkoVu TV, the Black-owned streaming company formed in 2018 by three Buffalo partners.