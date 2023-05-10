The response to unthinkable violence often is a curtailment of civil liberties and the resulting lament that “the terrorists win.”

But Buffalo’s racial terrorist, at least so far, did not win. In fact, he lost – big time.

In the year since the white gunman from Broome County drive 200 miles to target Black people in one of Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods last May 14, his massacre has put a spotlight on longstanding inequities and prompted an unprecedented movement to address them.

I’m sure that’s not what he had in mind. But not only did he fail; he spurred the very opposite of what he undoubtedly hoped would happen: Instead of driving Black and white Western New Yorkers apart, he brought them together in ways he never could have imagined.

One year later, I like to believe news of his colossal failure is somehow drifting into the prison where he sits after his guilty pleas on state murder and domestic terrorism charges while waiting to see if the feds will pursue the death penalty. The best reason not to execute him is to torture him with the reality that his mission of hate did not succeed.

For instance, while Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue has yet to reopen after the 2018 massacre that took 11 lives, the Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket where he killed 10 and wounded three others reopened just two months later. It includes not only memorials to the victims but enhanced food offerings for the very people the shooter so disdained.

And it surely must gall people who think like him that Kevin Gaughan, a white civic activist, organized the American Food Equity Conference here last fall to bring together local and national experts of all colors to figure out how expand healthy, affordable food options for Black and underserved neighborhoods like the very one he targeted.

Similarly, while efforts like South Carolina’s to remove symbols of racism like the Confederate flag and statues were important after a white gunman killed nine Black worshipers at Mother Emanuel AME Church, it’s even more important to expose current-day racism.

The “Pursuit of tRuth” conference organized by the family of Tops shooting victim Ruth Whitfield last month drew national experts to Buffalo to put a focus on hate that will put other bigots on the run, like cockroaches fleeing the light.

In addition to the two conferences, countless other initiatives large and small – from food giveaways and free counseling to a multimillion-dollar fund to aid survivors and millions of dollars committed to building up the very community the shooter targeted – are the kind of rapid response that send an unmistakable message about what he did or did not accomplish.

But it’s still just one year later, and Americans have notoriously short attention spans. Memories fade and commitments can wane.

It will fall to “all of the residents of the East Side to push and prod our elected officials, and become activists ourselves” to ensure that this momentum is sustained, said the Rev. Mark Blue, Buffalo NAACP president, adding that it’s also critical that the community “raise up a generation of individuals who will carry on the fight” and not just rely on current elders.

“We have a lot of work to do continually,” said Blue, who also who co-chairs the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

Gaughan is continuing his work that began when he brought together local Black entrepreneurs who’ve been pushing for years to fund food co-ops and urban farms and got them in the same room with consultants, academics and financiers. The goal is to propel projects that will end the “food apartheid” that got widespread attention when the Tops market temporarily closed after the shooting.

“All they lack is capital,” he said of the community experts who already know what’s needed and have been trying to provide it.

Gaughan plans to reconvene those local conference participants shortly after this somber anniversary passes. That will lay the groundwork for a follow-up session with the national participants, who he said have agreed to return to Buffalo to flesh out the details of what could be a $20 million to $25 million effort.

Even if that amount of investment materializes, it could never compensate for the losses of one year ago. The victims and their families paid far too high a price for progress that should have been their birthright, not something long denied for the same reason that the shooter picked their neighborhood: skin color.

But bringing that and other such efforts to fruition is the best way to eradicate the effects of the racism that the shooter so fervently embraced and hoped to spread. If living well is the best revenge, the resulting focus on helping Black Buffalonians live better is the ultimate rebuke to him and all who think like him.

That makes it imperative that the commitment to these efforts remains steadfast over time, because complacency and slipping back into old ways is as much an enemy as bigotry.

The only way this terrorist wins is if we forget why he picked Buffalo in the first place.