Rod Watson: Buffalo ‘leaders’ succumb to Stockholm syndrome in Bills stadium talks

Of course, the fact that the Pegulas – who also own the Buffalo Sabres – have been major players in downtown’s redevelopment also could have something to do with the silence. If you’re a Buffalo Place board member who has or wants to have a business relationship with the sports magnates, you aren’t going to say anything to get on their bad side. Ditto for most politicians.

So that leaves it to groups like the Bills in Buffalo, which came together to promote a stadium at the South Park Avenue site just off downtown. Pulling together research from various groups, it made a compelling case for a downtown stadium accompanied by light rail extensions that could spur the spinoff development that has never occurred in Orchard Park. It would boost downtown, transform neighborhoods and improve life for residents while also keeping the team in Western New York.

Its comprehensive YouTube presentation, "Examining The Social and Economic Benefits of Bills in Buffalo", was accompanied by a petition drive that is approaching 2,500 signatures but has yet to make an impact where it really counts – with the state and county officials who are negotiating a new lease with the Bills.