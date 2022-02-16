Rod Watson: Buffalo ‘leaders’ succumb to Stockholm syndrome in Bills stadium talks

With the prospect of a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park seeming more certain each day, there may be only one way left to get the stadium built downtown, where it belongs: Bring in a hostage negotiating team to replace the public officials leading the talks.
After all, the recent comments from a key National Football League team owner about the “urgency” of completing lease negotiations is just the latest example of how Western New Yorkers are being held captive to the whims of the team and its NFL co-conspirators.
“I think Buffalo can do this,” said Rooney, a former chairman of the NFL's stadium committee. “I think it can be successful.”
Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, a member of the league’s stadium committee, repeated the mantra that has become the driving force in site selection and everything else surrounding the stadium. Asked by The Buffalo News during Super Bowl week, he said “urgency is the right word to describe” where talks stand now. As proof, he cited the looming expiration of the lease as well as “the condition of the stadium,” which has some obvious problems but, last time I checked, had not been condemned.
This PR steamroller has flattened the leaders who should be standing up for the city. Byron W. Brown – whose résumé claims he’s mayor of Buffalo, not Orchard Park – is OK with the suburban location because it’s what team owners Kim and Terry Pegula want.
So is the board of Buffalo Place, whose homepage says it is “dedicated to improving the economic health and quality of life in Downtown Buffalo.” Despite that mission statement, it similarly refused to take a stand when member Carl Paladino tried to get it to back a city site.
Paladino called leaving Highmark Stadium after a game “a nightmare,” while pointing to existing parking and Metro Rail options downtown, which outscored Orchard Park in the Bills’ own study of potential sites. Yet he says it’s tough to sell the city or get others on board “when your chief government leader comes out and says, ‘Oh, Orchard Park is OK.’ ”
Granted, Lucifer is wearing long johns today, because I thought it would be a cold day in you-know-where before I would ever praise Paladino. But he was right to push this, even if he’s the wrong spokesman, given the properties his family’s Ellicott Development owns in and around the proposed downtown site.
But Paladino aside, how could Buffalo Place, whose mission is to promote downtown, not even take a stand?
“As part of promoting downtown, you’d like to make sure the Bills are still here,” said Buffalo Place Chairman Keith Belanger of M&T Bank.
That rationale cited by city leaders is a classic case of Stockholm syndrome. Not since Patty Hearst joined her Symbionese Liberation Army captors to rob banks has there been a case of people so willing to acquiesce hook, line and sinker.
Of course, the fact that the Pegulas – who also own the Buffalo Sabres – have been major players in downtown’s redevelopment also could have something to do with the silence. If you’re a Buffalo Place board member who has or wants to have a business relationship with the sports magnates, you aren’t going to say anything to get on their bad side. Ditto for most politicians.
So that leaves it to groups like the Bills in Buffalo, which came together to promote a stadium at the South Park Avenue site just off downtown. Pulling together research from various groups, it made a compelling case for a downtown stadium accompanied by light rail extensions that could spur the spinoff development that has never occurred in Orchard Park. It would boost downtown, transform neighborhoods and improve life for residents while also keeping the team in Western New York.
Its comprehensive YouTube presentation, "Examining The Social and Economic Benefits of Bills in Buffalo", was accompanied by a petition drive that is approaching 2,500 signatures but has yet to make an impact where it really counts – with the state and county officials who are negotiating a new lease with the Bills.
Despite that, the group is not giving up. It ran a half page ad in Sunday’s Buffalo News dangling a new carrot. The current plan calls for a roughly $1.4 billion new stadium next to the existing one in Orchard Park, with taxpayers expected to pick up nearly three-quarters of the tab while getting virtually nothing in return except the psychological boost that comes with being dubbed “major league.”
To sweeten the pot for the Pegulas, who the group recognizes “ultimately … are business owners,” the Bills in Buffalo group proposes having taxpayers foot the whole bill for a new stadium – but only if it’s built downtown.
A downtown stadium is estimated to cost at least an extra $350 million or so and take a little longer to build, but the community benefits would be well worth it. The team’s own study – long kept hidden before being quietly released after a lawsuit by Investigative Post – said a downtown stadium would generate significantly higher potential revenue and “create a one-of-a-kind urban environment.”
Ryan Miller – a physician who co-founded the Bills in Buffalo, along with developer Rocco Termini and architect Benjamin Siegel – is realistic about the group’s chances at this late date. The three principals in the closed-door talks – the Bills, Gov. Kathy Hochul and County Executive Mark Poloncarz – are pushing to have an Orchard Park deal essentially wrapped up before the NFL’s annual meeting at the end of March and before Hochul releases her state budget April 1.
But Miller is not giving up.
“I think there’s a way to get it done,” he said of the downtown stadium, “and it would be a win-win for everybody.”
One way might be court action, according to Patrick Freeman, the longtime Buffalo Criterion sports columnist, radio show host and early advocate for a downtown stadium who closely follows the NFL, on and off the field.
Freeman pointed to language in the existing lease calling for the parties to create a stadium review committee that would meet “on a regular basis, but at least semiannually.” A stadium working group was formed in 2014, but it was suspended less than two years later. Freeman said it met only once.
Maybe that’s not surprising, since Terry Pegula said in 2015 that a new stadium was “nothing urgent right now.”
Had the working group called for in the lease been serious about a new stadium back then, we might not have the manufactured “urgency” being foisted on us now as an excuse for rubber-stamping the Orchard Park location.
“I think a lawsuit is the best way to go because all three entities are in violation” of the lease language, argues Freeman, who was part of a group that hired noted sports facility architect HKS to develop a Buffalo stadium plan a decade ago.
“You don’t wait until, ‘Oh, we need a new stadium’ to start working on this,” he added.
But that’s where we are, with our public officials negotiating with a gun to their heads and the prospect of the team relocating always subtly mentioned, even if cloaked in the language of “no one wants that.”
While experts say most hostage negotiations end well, this one won’t.
Sure, we’ll keep the team. But at what cost? The region won’t reap anywhere near the benefits it could derive from a downtown stadium and the accompanying improvements.
It brings to mind the old joke about the lady offended when she’s propositioned but the dollar amount suddenly drops. When she indignantly asks what kind of woman the gentleman thinks she is, he replies, “We’ve already established that. Now we’re just haggling over the price.”
With an Orchard Park deal all but done despite the obvious advantages of building in Buffalo, we’ve already established what kind of “leaders” we have. Now we’re just haggling over the price the public will pay as a result.