Rod Watson: Buffalo is growing? Not everyone got the message

Not that a growing customer base isn’t important, too. He notes that businesses also look for places with more people with “disposable incomes that will sustain their operations.”

“It all works together,” he said, explaining that once an area has customers, it’s easier to attract businesses. “It all works in a kind of a circle.”

He said that’s why a lot of the Buffalo Billion and other such efforts were devoted to getting people to want to be here, and why Buffalo partnered with Rochester – to create a bigger labor pool – in the unsuccessful effort to win an Amazon headquarters a few years ago.

Now Buffalo is growing on its own, thanks largely to increases in the numbers of people of color, including an influx of refugees and immigrants.

In addition to the economic benefits, Kucharski said population growth also brings new energy, new ideas and new perspectives.

“If you don’t have it, it’s really difficult to grow your region,” he said, adding that such growth also must be sustained with policies that facilitate such characteristics as livable, walkable communities and racial and social equity because both companies and workers take note of such factors.