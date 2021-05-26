Rod Watson: Black-on-Black bias should not surprise. After all, we’re one America

The elections clerk, Nakesha M. Bradley, has filed a complaint with the state Division of Human Rights, while the Niagara County attorney wondered aloud, "Is that possible, for a Black woman to discriminate against a Black person like that?"

Granted, what Bradley captured on her recorder sounds more akin to something a white landlord might say in never renting to Blacks. Or that a white banker might say in never lending to Blacks. Or that a white business owner might say in never catering to Blacks.

But one of our dirty little secrets is that Blacks often express the same attitudes when around one another.

For people of a certain generation – Allen is 65 – it’s nothing new. They just don’t expect to get caught on tape.

The attitude was mocked in the classic “Sanford and Son” episode of the 1970s in which Fred Sanford – always outspoken in disdaining “whitey” – wanted to be treated only by a white dentist when he got a toothache.

Networking guru George Fraser captured its devastating economic consequences when he visited Buffalo two decades ago and noted “the white man’s ice is colder” in explaining why Black dollars don’t recirculate among Black businesses.