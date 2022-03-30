Rod Watson: Bills déjà vu as opportunity slips away – again

But instead of being worked out up front, the CBA will be drafted as the stadium is being built. That leaves skeptics like me to wonder how much leverage proponents actually will have once the major paperwork has been signed and the project is off and running.

Baskin says the fact that the project’s Memorandum of Understanding includes a CBA to be worked out by a separate committee – as well as the fact that the stadium will require future approvals for bonds, land transfers and the like – will give proponents “a lot” of leverage in shaping the agreement.

“These benefits need to impact the community” over the 30-year life of the lease, she said.

Maybe she’s right that it will pan out. And if it comes to pass, that will be good.

But it will still be like enduring overtime while knowing you’ve already blown your best chance for victory.

The best “community benefits agreement” would have been a deal that put the stadium at the South Park site. According to the Bills’ own study, that location would have created the most benefit.