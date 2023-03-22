One theory on why some young people, especially Black young people, act out is because that is the only way they can get others to pay attention to them.

Kevin Northington and Robert Lowery are proof that this does not have to be – and, in fact, should not be – true.

Northington, a 19-year-old Burgard High School graduate, is the inaugural recipient of the Dennis Wilson Jr. Entrepreneurial Spirit Award. He’s being honored Thursday night both for the success of his Kuts by Kev home-based barbering business as well as for his work speaking at schools and community events and trying to steer other young people in productive directions.

“I go and give out free haircuts and inspire kids that you don’t have to be in the streets or doing drugs to be cool,” said Northington, a Buffalo native who’s trying to combat what he sees as “a lot of negativity.”

You don’t have to look far to see what he means. Incidents like the spate of fights that forced a temporary reduction in hours at the Central Library, or the suspension of NBA star Ja Morant for flashing a gun in a video, can give a distorted picture of both the reality and possibility of Black life.

“It’s possible to be cool doing something positive,” Northington says, conveying a countermessage that gets reinforced whenever the community lifts up someone like him.

That’s the idea behind Thursday’s Young Entrepreneurs Awards Gala in the Powerhouse on Lee Street. That’s where Northington will be honored, as will 11 other fledgling business owners 21 and younger who will receive Entrepreneurs of Color awards and stipends to help grow their enterprises, which range from nail businesses to one offering handmade jewelry.

The entrepreneurship program is a collaboration between True Community Development Corp. and Robert Lowery, founder of RL Experience leadership consulting firm and whose Empower716 podcast highlights entrepreneurs of color. The business people on the show describe their enterprises and their journey to success, providing both inspiration and a roadmap for others in the community. It’s a way of building success from success, the kind of under-the-radar effort that too often goes unnoticed.

Lowery said the podcast began incorporating a young person once a month, offering a $500 stipend with support from M&T Bank, and had Northington on last spring. The young barber continued to grow his business and got the most community nominations when Lowery kicked off the awards program.

Northington got into barbering by following the adage, "If you want something done right…" He would see cuts he liked on YouTube, but couldn’t find a barber to replicate them.

“Nobody was doing it right, so I decided to start doing it myself,” he said. So he began practicing on himself, his younger brother and his parents – though he admits it took awhile for his father to trust him with the clippers. After gaining dad’s confidence, “I still cut him to this day.”

That’s along with hundreds of other customers he’s attracted, booking 45-minute appointments up to two weeks out while working out of his home in the Bailey Avenue-Genesee Street area. Though not initially adept at social media, he grew the business by word of mouth and via venues like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, where he posts videos as WavyKid Kev.

After training under master barber Al Parks at Al’s Unisex Barbershop on Genesee Street, he earned his license in October 2020, has demonstrated his skills at barbering trade shows from Chicago to California, and figures “I’ve found my career.”

“Making people happy without me having to talk a lot,” he said, describing what he likes most about barbering. “(Seeing people) going about their day with a smile on their face, happy that they got a good haircut.”

His Entrepreneurial Spirit Award recognizes “exceptional business skills, leadership abilities, creativity, innovation, and a commitment to serving the community's needs through their company's success." It’s named for Wilson, described on one podcast as a “serial entrepreneur.” The Buffalo native is co-owner of the Oakk Room on Main Street, runs graphic arts and upscale events planning businesses and started a digital magazine while also teaching graphic arts at McKinley High School.

Lowery said Wilson’s name graces the award not only because of his own success, but because of the way he helps nurture other young entrepreneurs.

Wilson described the honor as “humbling.” His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs can be summed up in one word: consistency.

“Be consistent in what you’re trying to do, try to focus on mastering a skill and developing that skill and be consistent,” Wilson said.

The good news: Northington has already adopted that approach.

The bad news: Like too many young people, he doesn’t plan to stay in Buffalo. He wants to experience a bigger city with “more opportunity” and the chance to meet new people. He said there’s not much the city could change that might keep him here, noting “the weather would still kill me.”

But blizzards aside, Wilson – when asked how to keep talent like Northington – pointed to an older guard that has been reluctant to yield power, and which could do more to mentor the younger generation and “let youth develop and shine.”

He also said Buffalo is slow to change and adapt, and cited the new football stadium about to go up in Orchard Park as an example. He said other cities put their stadiums downtown, contributing to the entertainment vibe that attracts young people to an area.

But even if he leaves – and young people have been known to change their minds – Northington has used his time in Buffalo to make it better than it otherwise would have been. The other young award winners and countless others like them – with boosts from people like Lowery and Wilson – are quietly doing the same thing every day.

It’s time we noticed them, too, if for no other reason than to send a message to those who are looking for attention but who don’t know how to get it in the right way.