Rod Watson: Bail reform mirrors our politics – necessary but imperfect

In our “either, or” political system often built around false choices exploited to win elections, the messy reality is that the solution usually is “both.”

The problem? That answer does not fit neatly into the grainy, black-and-white images of muggers, murderers, thieves and the politicians who love them – as portrayed through Nov. 8 on a TV screen near you.

So it is with New York’s controversial bail reforms.

Toss in a horrendous murder like that of the 30-year-old Cheektowaga mother shot to death this month in front of her two children, allegedly by her estranged husband, and you have all the makings of a potent political attack. Add in the fact that the accused killer was arrested – and released – the day before for attacking the victim a week earlier in an assault she captured on video, and it’s all the evidence needed for opportunists to assert that the reforms first implemented in 2019 are not working.

The reality, however – as it usually is with strident political arguments on either side – is quite different.

Figures for the rest of the state outside of New York City indicate that the reforms enacted in 2020 have had little, if any, negative impact.

For instance, in 2019, the year before the reforms, 16% of defendants released on bail were rearrested. That number jumped to 23% in 2020, but fell back to 21% last year, according to data compiled by the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services. And for the violent felonies that most frighten people, the rearrest numbers were 1%, 3% and 3%, respectively.

Even more germane, given that a primary purpose of bail is to ensure that a defendant appears for future proceedings, the “failure to appear” rate was 17% in 2019, the year before the reforms. It was 19% in 2020 and 18% in 2021.

And that statewide data, some of which was presented during a recent Capitol Pressroom public radio show, mirrors a Buffalo News analysis of local statistics in March which similarly found that only 16% of those charged in Buffalo City Court were rearrested, and only 2.5% were rearrested for violent felonies. An Albany Times Union analysis at the beginning of the year showed similar results.

In other words, if you look behind all the scary campaign ads and speeches blaming bail reform for what’s portrayed as rampant crime, there is no “there” there.

The reforms addressed the problem of nonviolent defendants being locked up prior to trial simply because they’re too poor to afford the bail wealthier people can post. And the changes are working pretty much as intended, with little adverse impact.

But neither does that mean they are perfect, as some on the left seem to think in opposing any modifications at all.

For instance, defenders of the reforms say police could have charged the Cheektowaga husband with more serious offenses that would have required bail after the initial assault. That may be true, but critics still have a point in calling for changes.

For instance, despite the legal expertise picked up by watching “Perry Mason,” “The Practice” and “Judd, for the Defense,” it still makes no sense to me – or many others – why judges should not be given more discretion to consider the dangerousness of a defendant or the history of repeat offenders. In what other realm of life is past behavior not considered relevant? The Constitution does not always demand that common sense be left at the courthouse door.

And while there’s legitimate concern about the impact on defendants of color if reforms are modified, no one should forget that victims are often people of color, as well. Changes to address the causes of crime are necessary, but so is protecting those victims.

In a reasonable world – or outside of a political season, if there is such a time anymore – these would be easy issues for sensible leaders to resolve by acknowledging both the necessity of the reforms enacted and the tinkering still required.

Given the world we actually live in, I don’t expect conservatives to do the former, despite the latest CJS numbers. If progressives are smart – or watching polls showing the shrinking gap in this year’s governor’s race – they’ll still do the latter, if not now then before the next election.