Rod Watson: As Fox stokes racial animus, NFL takes the money

While demanding stronger federal gun legislation, mourners and protesters also have blamed the other weapon at play when a gunman massacred 10 Black shoppers at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue last month: racial hatred.

Granted, the shooting galvanized Western New Yorkers of all colors around a neighborhood targeted specifically because of its high concentration of Blacks. And it didn’t escape attention that the outpouring of support included the presence of the Buffalo Bills – from superstar players to top executives of the National Football League franchise – as well as monetary donations from the team and league.

But racism is a virus as old as the nation, and one that has become even more virulent with the rise of superspreader media outlets – one of which is owned by the same corporation that carries some NFL games.

A sports fan was quick to point out the connection – and the clout the NFL could wield – after I wondered aloud about the one-third of Americans polls show believe in the so-called “white replacement theory” that is a staple of Fox News and how to mobilize the two-thirds of Americans who don’t.

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp. still owns both Fox News and Fox Sports after his $71 billion deal with Disney in 2019. And while the news network spreads thinly disguised racist vitriol, the sports channel has a deal with the NFL to carry National Football Conference games – and four Super Bowls, should the Bills ever get that far – through 2033.

That’s the same NFL in which 58% of the players are Black and players of color make up 70% of the league, according to 2021 data compiled by the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida.

The fan, a business owner who did not want to be identified, pointed out the tremendous pressure the NFL and its players could put on Murdoch by taking a stand. Even though the TV contract runs for another decade, just talking now about not renewing it – or paying whatever it would cost to get out of it – could have an impact.

The Murdoch critic, who described himself as an avid sports fan who learned of the Buffalo massacre while watching ESPN, was not the only one to draw the connection. Buffalo Criterion sports columnist Patrick Freeman also asked if “it is time to make the demand that the NFL pull their games from this network entity that is contributing to the environment that is putting people of color at risk?”

At the very least, he said in a follow-up interview, the league could use that threat as leverage to get Fox to require the same type of journalistic vetting that other major news outlets require.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“They should be held to the same standard as anybody else,” he said.

And what does the NFL think about its role in doing business with a media conglomerate responsible for inflaming racial animus and watering the seeds of white supremacy?

A league spokesman, responding by email to specific questions, said simply “there has been no discussion about ending our partnership with Fox or any of our other broadcast partners.”

For their part, the Bills – who share in the league’s TV revenue – had even less to say, declining to respond at all.

Last year, the Los Angeles Times’ business columnist reported that major advertisers like Disney, T-Mobile, Lexus and TD Ameritrade had already fled Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” That is the Fox staple that a New York Times analysis recently concluded “may be the most racist show in the history of cable news” with its steady diet of anti-immigrant, anti-Black rhetoric designed to stoke white fear and resentment while ginning up ratings.

With prestigious companies choosing not to sully themselves through an association with one of cable news’ highest-rated shows, the corporation itself had become the biggest advertiser on Carlson’s hatefest, using it to promote other Fox offerings, according to an analysis last year by tvrev.com. The second biggest advertiser? The Donald Trump-boosting, election-denying founder of My Pillow.

Still, according to adweek.com, Fox had the 10 most-watched news shows on cable during the first quarter of this year, with “Tucker Carlson Tonight” placing second behind “The Five.”

That means in order to really get Murdoch’s attention, it will be necessary to target to more than just the Carlson show.

Given its clout, the NFL could make a major statement in that regard. And given the racist rampage on Jefferson Avenue, one would hope the Bills would be pressing the league to do so.

Fox’s estimated annual payment of over $2 billion for broadcast rights is predicated on recouping some of that money through ads that capitalize on the popularity and prestige of pro football. The league cannot avoid the issue by drawing some artificial distinction between Fox News and Fox Sports when both feed the same Murdoch empire.

In another context, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that money is speech. As long as the NFL quietly accepts Fox’s money while allowing hosts like Carlson to demonize entire groups of people and create a climate of hatred, its silence says everything.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.