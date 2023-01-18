Rod Watson: Art imitates life in ‘Realtor Racism’ video

Call it the real estate equivalent of shopping while Black.

African American Realtor H. Kraven Weeks attended what was supposed to be an open house – in which people can wander around freely to check out the property – only to be asked to sign in and then followed from room to room by the white agent who was supposed to simply greet people as they arrive.

Given all of the “progress” that we’ve made, Weeks’ experience must be an aberration, right?

Wrong.

It remains common enough that the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors turned it into a “Realtor on Realtor Racism” instructional video it released last month, the second in an ongoing series of short films dealing with discrimination in the industry.

In the video, Weeks is asked to sign in even after presenting ID showing that he’s an agent. Then he’s followed from room to room, looking back at the white agent tailing him and shaking his head with the weary resignation of someone who’s been through this before.

Finally, Weeks confronts him.

“Are you following me?”

“No, no … I just want to make sure I’m here if you have any questions,” is the predictable reply.

“I’ve seen a lot of houses; I know my way around,” Weeks protests.

That portion ends with a narrator explaining that “Realtors of color experience discrimination all too often, even by other agents in our region.” He asks victims of such practices to call the BNAR.

In the video’s follow-up discussion with Brenda Alesii, association vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Weeks said that – other than the house itself – most of the re-enactment “was almost exactly how it transpired” in his actual encounter.

Weeks said his approach is to remain calm, professional and not jump to conclusions. But when he saw “eight to 10 other people upstairs by themselves, no other agent, I started to say, ‘Well, you know, there’s a little bit (of a) difference here. There’s some problems going on.' ”

In an interview, BNAR President Rosalind Burgin said CEO John Leonardi came up with the idea for the videos because “these stories need to be told in order for people to realize what’s going on in our industry.”

Burgin, who became the association’s first African American president this month, said any agent of color would “probably have experienced something along that line,” and that she’s been asked many times “why am I at a property” even though she has a company sign on her car and a nametag.

Burgin, a partner in Mootry Murphy & Burgin Realty Group, said she reached out to the company whose agent tailed Weeks and inspired the “Realtor on Realtor Racism” video, and was told that the agent had some medical issues and was walking around to relieve discomfort.

Seriously? That’s the best they could come up with to explain such blatantly racist behavior?

Weeks’ video follows one the BNAR released last summer in which a Black agent is on the phone with a prospective buyer while driving to a property. The agent arrives first and is immediately greeted with a siren and white cop brusquely demanding, "What are you doing here … Can I see some ID.” When the white client arrives, the cop asks, “Are you OK?” When the client wonders why he would even ask, the cop responds, “We’ve had some suspicious characters in the neighborhood.”

The narrator then sums it up best: “It may be 2022, but there is still blatant and inexcusable racism happening in our community. The difference between what happens to white agents versus agents of color on a routine basis, even now, is not acceptable.”

The 3,700-member BNAR formed a DEI committee last year and Burgin said the reaction of some agents on the committee was, “Wow, that happened? I can’t believe it!” She sees the videos as an effort to raise awareness, just as the racist massacre at Tops and racial justice protests, both locally and nationally, have done.

What does Weeks expect the videos to accomplish?

“You can never tell … what’s in someone’s heart,” he said by phone. “But it’s the actions I expect to change.

“Just respect one another. We’re all in the same business,” said Weeks, an agent with MMB, adding that the job already is hard enough and that agents of color “don’t need any more challenges than we already have.”

In fact, in the video, Weeks explains that before entering the actual open house, he watched to see how the agent was interacting with others who were coming to look at the property. That is something white agents would not even have to think about doing.

Nevertheless, it remains an all-too-common defense mechanism for African Americans in practically every aspect of life. When you buy beer in grocery store, you try to see if someone in another aisle is also being asked for proof of age – just in case you are. When you arrive at a club, you wait to see if others going in will be asked to show ID – just in case you are.

That’s the psychological cost of doing business in Black skin – a cost white people never have to think about, but one which exacts its toll on African Americans every single day.

With its instructional videos, the BNAR is taking a concrete step to try to lower that cost instead of pretending it doesn’t exist. The association is setting an example other professional organizations – from medicine to banking to education and others – could well follow.