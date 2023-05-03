It’s common knowledge that Buffalo Niagara has lagged the rest of the nation when it comes to job recovery after the pandemic.

The most recent Buffalo News analysis in late April showed the region is still some 13,000 jobs short of pre-pandemic levels, making the local recovery the 10th slowest among the top 100 metropolitan areas.

But another study – looking not just at unemployment, but also underemployment and workers not earning enough to get by on – shows that for many Western New Yorkers, it’s even worse than it first appears.

The Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara metropolitan statistical area had the biggest jump in “functional unemployment” last year – a 6.5 percentage point increase – out of the top 100 SMAs, according to an analysis by the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity.

Functional unemployment – or what the institute calls the True Rate of Unemployment, or TRU – includes those who are out of a job or working less than 35 hours a week. But more critically, it also includes those who are working but earning less than a living wage, which it conservatively pegs at $20,000 annually before taxes. It chose the $20,000 threshold based on U.S. poverty guidelines for a three-person household.

Including those who are working but still living in poverty gives a more accurate picture of the true state of the economy and how well workers are coping – and the picture’s not pretty in Buffalo Niagara.

“True Unemployment essentially corrects the unemployment rate by preventing bad jobs and part-time jobs from looking better than they are on paper,” is how the institute puts it.

Beyond showing the biggest increase last year, Buffalo Niagara’s 28% TRU ranked eighth worst out of the 100 metro areas, just slightly better than Rochester’s 28.3%. The McAllen and El Paso regions of Texas had the worst TRUs at 46.8% and 31.7%, respectively, making Greg Abbott’s state the only one besides New York with two regions in the bottom 10.

Anytime you’re grouped with Texas, it’s probably not a good thing.

The Ludwig Institute was founded in 2019 by Gene Ludwig, U.S. comptroller of the currency during the Clinton administration, and his wife to focus on the economic fortunes of middle- and low-income workers. It developed the TRU to help policymakers break away from traditional notions of “full employment” that fail to take into account job quality, and instead focus on initiatives that can create living wage employment.

As The News has noted in its monthly analyses of employment data, the region’s slow jobs recovery has been offset by the fact that rising paychecks mean total wages have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, even though fewer people are working. Total wages have risen both because employers have to pay more to fill open jobs and employees are working more hours at short-staffed firms, but also because New York’s minimum wage has steadily increased.

But the new state budget falls well short of phasing in the $21.25/hour minimum wage advocates say is needed, stopping at just $16/hour upstate by 2026 and then indexing it to inflation. And even that modest hike comes with asterisks, meaning it could be short-circuited by falling prices or job losses.

In a country with one of the highest levels of income inequality among peer nations, establishing a federal living wage would be the optimal solution so employers in states like New York don’t have to compete with those paying poverty-level wages.

However, the federal wage floor – $7.25/hour – hasn’t been hiked since 2009 and is still the minimum in 20 states. With Republicans controlling the House and effectively blocking anything of substance in the Senate, there’s little hope of Washington helping out the working class until more working-class workers start voting their pocketbooks instead of their fears.

But it’s more than just the hourly wage. It’s also the hours worked because, as reports like this one show, it’s not enough just to restore jobs. The quality of the jobs also matters if we don’t want to continue being No. 1 in a category no region should want to lead in.