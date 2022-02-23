Rod Watson: Another gun bill that proves ‘extremists’ aren’t all on the right

The problem with the gun debate – as with most issues today – is that there are too many extremists like Simon on both sides, with their dueling interpretations of statistics. Carrying a gun is no exception.

The left-leaning Violence Policy Center’s “Concealed Carry Killers” looked at news accounts and available state reports of shootings around the country since 2007 and concluded that “far too many permit holders are a direct threat to public safety” after it found “hundreds of examples of non-self defense killings.”

A commentary from the conservative Heritage Foundation countered that the VPC analysis “falls apart when even the slightest bit of scrutiny is applied to it” by, for example, excluding suicides or fatalities in which the concealed-carry permit played no role, such as domestic disputes inside the home.

Those deaths are just as tragic, but they are not what comes to mind when conjuring up the image of “concealed carry killers” in a bid to deny law-abiding citizens the right to protect themselves. With a new Siena College Research Institute poll saying 91% of New Yorkers consider crime a very or somewhat serious issue, what seems undeniable is that the number of criminals using guns far outnumbers the legal permit holders misusing their weapons.