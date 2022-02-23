Rod Watson: Another gun bill that proves ‘extremists’ aren’t all on the right

Every year, I get proven wrong again.
For the longest time, whenever gun-rights advocates claimed that someone promoting another gun-control law was really laying the groundwork to ban possession of firearms, I would roll my eyes.
No way.
Couldn’t happen here.
Especially over Andrew Cuomo’s (politically) dead body.
Now I’m not so sure. The latest evidence: an Assembly bill that would pretty much make a New York State permit to carry a pistol useless.
Or maybe I should say more useless than it is now, given the number of places that you can’t legally carry a concealed weapon – even after going through a monthslong bureaucratic gauntlet to get a permit.
Assembly Bill 8684 would finish the job of disarming law-abiding New Yorkers once they leave home. The bill summary says it all: “Prohibits firearms in certain locations, including but not limited to all forms of public transportation, large gatherings, and food and drink establishments.”
What’s left?
I suppose you could have your gun in a telephone booth – provided you don’t take the bus to get there.
The bill is a pre-emptive end-around what gun-banners fear will be a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down New York’s mandate that citizens show “proper cause” for wanting to carry a gun. Apparently, defending your life isn’t cause enough.
Instead, applicants must show some special need beyond that of the average person. That provision leaves it to the discretion of a judge to decide if law-abiding citizens can exercise the right to bear arms, subjecting a constitutional right to all manner of favoritism, cronyism or political bias.
The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association is challenging the restriction in a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court.
And that has scared the bejabbers out of Brooklyn Democrat Jo Anne Simon, who introduced the bill last month and makes no secret of what drove her to such madness. The “justification” section of the bill claims that “the possibility for harm is great should the current rules be declared unconstitutional.”
“They’re trying to circumvent the Supreme Court,” said Tom King, Rifle & Pistol Association president.
Support Local Journalism
Currently, getting a New York State permit requires a background check with a clean criminal and mental health history, references, passing a safety course and getting a pistol permit judge’s OK. And if you want to carry outside the home, there’s a detailed questionnaire spelling out for the judge why you think you need to. In other words, saving your life requires prior approval.
If it passes, Simon’s bill would wipe out even that right. It would bar law-abiding New Yorkers from carrying a concealed weapon on “railroads, ride sharing services, paratransit services, subways, buses, air travel, taxis or any other public transportation service” as well as in “food and drink establishments” or at “large gatherings … of fifteen or more persons for amusement, athletic, civic, dining, educational, entertainment, patriotic, political, recreational, religious, social, or similar purposes.”
Did she miss anything?
King noted that the broadly worded provision could even make gun club gatherings illegal if they have more than 15 members.
With a wave of her pen, Simon – whose office did not return a call for comment – would convert a means of personal protection into a costly but useless paperweight, flipping the old American Express Card slogan on its head when it comes to guns: Never leave home with it.
That would be fine – if only she could use her powers of political persuasion to convince robbers, rapists, car-jackers and muggers to go along.
Instead, they are probably hiring their own Albany lobbyists to make sure this bill passes. After all, it will make their jobs easier by creating more defenseless victims.
The problem with the gun debate – as with most issues today – is that there are too many extremists like Simon on both sides, with their dueling interpretations of statistics. Carrying a gun is no exception.
The left-leaning Violence Policy Center’s “Concealed Carry Killers” looked at news accounts and available state reports of shootings around the country since 2007 and concluded that “far too many permit holders are a direct threat to public safety” after it found “hundreds of examples of non-self defense killings.”
A commentary from the conservative Heritage Foundation countered that the VPC analysis “falls apart when even the slightest bit of scrutiny is applied to it” by, for example, excluding suicides or fatalities in which the concealed-carry permit played no role, such as domestic disputes inside the home.
Those deaths are just as tragic, but they are not what comes to mind when conjuring up the image of “concealed carry killers” in a bid to deny law-abiding citizens the right to protect themselves. With a new Siena College Research Institute poll saying 91% of New Yorkers consider crime a very or somewhat serious issue, what seems undeniable is that the number of criminals using guns far outnumbers the legal permit holders misusing their weapons.
I’m not one of those who can find a reason to oppose every gun law. I think there should be mandatory background checks for all gun sales, and mandatory training on safe handling and storage. Imposing no training requirements – as in some states – makes no sense.
But neither does Simon’s proposal.
The only good news – at least so far – is that King said the bill doesn’t have a Senate sponsor. “But you never know,” he added.
Given the Democratic takeover of the Senate and the party’s leftward lurch – which I agree with on most issues) – he’s right. If the Rifle and Pistol Association prevails before the justices, expect momentum for such a bill to pick up, and we’ll be in the same position we are now with the “proper cause” debate.
In fact, as long as New York has legislators like Simon, I’ll be forced to say again something that – given its current makeup – I never thought I’d say: Thank goodness for the Supreme Court.