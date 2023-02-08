Rod Watson Urban Affairs Editor/Columnist I write a weekly column, most often about socioeconomic and political issues affecting people of color and the disadvantaged in Western New York. Follow Rod Watson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” – Gospel of Matthew (7:12)

You might expect the managers of senior citizen apartments developed by a church to be especially cognizant of that religious guideline.

But I seriously doubt any of them would want to live under the conditions they have imposed on the residents of St. John Tower during an ongoing renovation. Those conditions include:

• Rodents so prevalent residents said they were spotted on security video getting off the elevators.

• Gaping holes in the walls behind stoves for mice that prefer to walk up.

• Blankets and sheets over windows because blinds have yet to be replaced.

• Air conditioner covers that don’t fit, letting in wind and snow.

• Newly installed floors splotched with paint because workers didn’t use drop clothes when painting the walls.

• Loss of 24-hour weekend security, leaving seniors fearful for their safety after finding strangers sleeping on the sofas in the common areas and afraid to say anything to individuals who follow them in.

Conditions are so bad and their complaints have gotten so little response from managers or government that tenant council President Kim Arnold said they have even contemplated a class-action lawsuit, though it’s not about money.

“It’s about somebody hearing us,” Arnold said. “This is our home … I shouldn’t have to continue paying rent for what I’m getting.”

What they’re getting is a $30 million makeover some say has made their lives miserable.

The Rev. Michael Chapman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church and head of its development efforts, calls the tenants’ complaints “unfounded” and “a small problem … that’s been remedied.” He focuses instead on the investment he’s bringing into the community.

But the work also has brought problems that no one – especially senior citizens – should have to live with.

Opened in 1981 and part of the church “campus,” the tower has 150 federally subsidized apartments on nine floors. It is overseen by the Virginia-Michigan Housing Development Fund Co., named for the intersection where the tower is located, just up Michigan Avenue from the church.

However, day-to-day management – including managing the renovation – is handled by Capital Realty Group, which develops and manages properties in 27 states.

The company came with a good track record, said William Covington, a church elder and chairman of the Housing Development Fund. But past was not prologue at St. John Tower, according to residents. Chief among their complaints since the work started last year: rodents.

“I’m sitting in the living room and here he comes out of the bedroom,” said one tenant, referring to a mouse that got into her apartment. “He sat down on the floor and looked at me like he was watching TV … They’re all over the building. You’ve got people petrified.”

She’s under so much stress that her doctor has her on anxiety medication.

“I’m standing in my kitchen cooking and he shoots out,” said another resident who’s been living with mice for a month and bruised her ribs trying to flee one. “He came out and stood in the middle of the floor … I tried to run, I tripped and fell into my walker.”

They have complained for months, taking photos of the rodents they have caught and even going so far as to employ the literal meaning of habeas corpus – “show me the body” – by taking dead mice to the office.

All they got for their troubles were bait traps – until last week. That’s when residents finally got a notice that workers were going to start sealing the holes behind their stoves. Coincidentally or not, the letter came two days after a Buffalo News photographer was in the building taking pictures and the paper started asking questions of management.

But rodents aren’t the only issue at the tower, which looks nice from the outside but is riddled with problems inside.

James Harwell lives on the fourth floor while his 88-year-old mother lives on the ninth floor. He said the fumes from some of the materials being used in the renovation are so bad that he made Corsi-Rosenthal boxes for both apartments, connecting MERV 13 air filters on four sides and the bottom and an electric fan on top to filter the air they have to breath.

Fire suppressant devices sit on Harwell’s kitchen counter – instead of being mounted over the stove – because workers never replaced them. Nor have they replaced the wall plates, switch covers or baseboards and moldings.

It’s the same from apartment to apartment, with missing moldings and cabinets that don’t fit flush. Arnold pulls her air conditioner cover out of the closet. It’s supposed to be installed over the outside of the unit to keep out wind and snow, but she said it doesn’t fit.

Joe Payton has blankets and sheets over the windows in his second-floor apartment because his blinds were never replaced.

Harwell, a former tenant council president, said suburban facilities talk about the dignity of senior citizens.

“But here at St. John Tower, they don’t mention dignity at all … ” he said. “It’s like they’re doing you a favor because you get reduced rent. So you’re not supposed to complain about anything.”

He’s written the state Attorney General’s Office, which sent him a letter promising to look into his complaints, but he has yet to hear anything further.

Arnold said she has left complaints on a federal government website and also called the city’s complaint line, where she was told tenants could not withhold rent over the rodent problem because management had put down bait.

“I’m not a radical. I’m 63 years old. I’m a retired nurse,” she said. She just wants something done.

So does Covington, who says Capital Realty’s senior management also is upset and temporarily halted work in November to try to get a handle on things. He said the St. John housing corporation hired Capital Realty because it had a good track record and a good relationship with federal housing officials.

However, St. John Tower residents aren’t the only ones with complaints. In 2021, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and others held a news conference outside the Concordia Place apartments in Chicago to protest conditions at that facility, which also is managed by Capital Realty.

Covington said he was not aware of that but was not surprised. He took it as a good sign that the company’s top officials are dissatisfied and wondered why there seems to be a disconnect between them and the managers overseeing the work.

Capital Realty spokesmen did not respond to a list of detailed questions. Covington said that when contacted by The News, the company reached out to him and the church made it clear that it represents the tower.

In addition to the rodents and other repair issues, he’s concerned that the management company does not appreciate the importance of the overnight security to these residents, and that it instead thinks electronic measures like key fobs will suffice.

“But we’re on them about it, and we expect it to be dealt with,” Covington said, noting that a community that has been traumatized like the East Side of Buffalo cannot be compared to suburban neighborhoods. “A feeling of security is essential to living a peaceful life.”

Noting the tower’s proximity to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Arnold wonders if the shoddy work is part of a plan to drive out the subsidized residents and gentrify the building. But Chapman said they have entered a long-term agreement with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to ensure that the tower remains as subsidized housing.

As for the security system, he called it “state of the art” and said the residents – some of whom may have dementia – have to take some responsibility for not letting strangers come into the building with them or for letting family members move in.

“They have a responsibility, too,” he said. “It’s all of our responsibility to keep our community up.”

And while noting that some subcontractors have been fired after the renovation was paused, he also blamed work on the nearby Medical Campus for “running rodents into the community. No one has said anything about that.

“That’s the problem,” he said.

No, the real problem is expecting elderly tenants to confront a stranger trying to enter the building with them when there’s no security guard on duty. The real problem is leaving gaping holes in walls that virtually invite in rodents. The real problem is expecting senior citizens to be grateful that money is being tossed around when the workmanship that money is buying would never be accepted in some other community.

The real problem is that the tenants of St. John Tower deserve better.

In any case, the residents refuse to give up. The tenant council president said she and two others complained to the Erie County Health Department and an inspector was slated to come out this week.

And while the notice that workers will finally start sealing up the areas behind stoves is welcome, she wonders if it's a sign of real change or just a move to try to pacify tenants.

In the meantime, they keep setting mouse traps.