Rod Watson: After tossing addicts a lifeline, Paradise House founder now awaits her own

But over the years, as the county cut funding, Paradise House began selling properties as it tried to navigate what Paris described as a Byzantine process to become state certified as a provider of chemical dependence residential services. But that certification, which would have opened the door to federal funding, never came.

In the meantime, Paris contends, money that should have been set aside each month for her retirement wasn’t because there always were more pressing needs – like paying the staff and keeping the lights on.

Now she waits on a dissolution process while having no idea how long that will take or where she stands in line relative to other creditors, like vendors, utility companies, the IRS and the City of Buffalo.

She said she was advised to get her own lawyer to intercede with the AG’s office, but that is problematic.

“How can I get a lawyer with no money?” she asked, explaining that she’s getting by on a pension she earned as a Disciples of Christ minister before opening the women’s shelter nearly three decades ago, and income from renting the downstairs half of her Buffalo home.