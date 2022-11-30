Rod Watson: After guilty plea, who’ll prosecute shooter’s accomplice: racism

The son of one of the 10 Black people killed by a white supremacist in the Tops supermarket massacre answered his own question after asking whether the racist attack would change society.

“Absolutely not.”

Can anyone argue with Mark Talley, whose mother Geraldine was the final victim?

When the leader of the Republican Party and front-runner for its 2024 presidential nomination entertains an unrepentant white supremacist and anti-Semite at his Mar-a-Lago estate, who can argue with him?

When a Buffalo police captain is accused in a lawsuit of making blanket statements accusing Black men of a proclivity toward crime and impugning their fidelity, who can argue with him?

When testimony in a separate lawsuit describes the open use of this country’s most vile racial slur within the Buffalo Police Department – and the suit itself accuses the city of racially discriminatory policing – who can argue with him?

When it was just three years ago that a stuffed monkey in a firefighter uniform greeted a Black rookie at his South Buffalo firehouse, and Facebook posts showed firehouse beer cans adorned with white KKK hoods, who can argue with him?

If this society were put on trial for failing to confront systemic racism centuries after enslaved Africans were first brought here, it would have to plead as guilty as the now-19-year-old white gunman who drove here from Broome County precisely because research showed him the Tops neighborhood has a high concentration of Black people.

Instead of bringing some measure of closure – as if that’s even possible when a relative is murdered – his guilty pleas on Monday had victims’ family members talking about the need to confront white supremacy and all that nurtures it.

It is a measure of this society’s moral failings that, in a moment when all they should have to do is grieve privately, they are compelled to publicly call us to account for an environment that fuels people like this mass murderer.

But how can that environment change when the leader of one of the nation’s two major political parties hosts white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Black performer Kanye West – he of the “White Lives Matter” T-shirt and anti-Semitic ramblings – for dinner? Of course, Donald Trump later claimed not to know anything about Fuentes – which is the same defense he invoked in 2016 when refusing to condemn former KKK grand wizard David Duke, who had just endorsed him for obvious reasons.

Or how can that environment change when law enforcement personnel charged with serving and protecting routinely verbalize attitudes that call into question their ability to fairly police a diverse community like Buffalo? It’s hardly a leap to wonder if such attitudes on the part of police contribute to the very disparities in criminal justice and other socioeconomic statistics that the Tops shooter relied on in concluding that Black people were the problem he had to eradicate.

Zeneta Everhart, the mother of shooting survivor Zaire Goodman, summarized it well after the verdict when she told the media, referring to the shooter: “… America showed up in that terrorist. Because that is a part of America that Black people see every day.”

Can that part of America be changed – again – some five decades after the civil rights movement and 14 years after a landmark presidential election convinced many that it already had?

The relatives of the victims of Flight 3407, which crashed in Clarence in 2009, fought through their pain to bring about changes in airline safety protocols that benefited the rest of society. But racism is a much more entrenched and insidious foe than the corporate greed that undermined airline regulation.

From a former – and perhaps future – president who embraces people like Fuentes and groups like the Proud Boys, to a police culture that allows officers to feel comfortable tossing around racial slurs and embracing stereotypes, racism seems on the march.

Who’s going to stop it?

Martin Luther King Jr. famously said “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” But I’m more mindful of what Sir Isaac Newton said about the law of inertia, which applies to society as much as it does to physical objects: Things keep going in the same old way unless acted upon by some outside force.

We know the forces that propelled the Buffalo shooter. The question is where are the equal and opposing forces?