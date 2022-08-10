Rod Watson: After fight over BLM banner, church workshops aim to ‘inoculate’ against racism

Stacked against the racist massacre of 10 Black supermarket shoppers in an African American neighborhood in Buffalo, the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter sign at a church in overwhelmingly white East Aurora may not seem like much.

But though there is no comparison when it comes to the impact of the two acts, they both stem from the same demented mindset that categorizes certain people as “other.”

Traditional education alone is no defense, as evidenced by the proliferation of racists – in government and elsewhere – with degrees.

But in the right kind of education, particularly if started early enough, can be a prophylactic.

After battling both the village and bigots who twice vandalized its BLM sign, the Unitarian Universalist Church of East Aurora is stepping up its outreach campaign with just that kind of education: concurrent two-day immersive workshops for children and adults to explore race and ethnic identity and how to build an anti-racist society.

The workshops, in the works for well over a year, resulted from both the church’s desire to start a children’s program as well as its 2020 dispute with the village – ostensibly over the size of its BLM sign, not the sign's message – and discussions with village leaders.

“Nobody wants to get close to the issue, the issue of racial justice, because our country is so polarized,” said Rich Moglia-Cannon, UUEA board chairman.

So he said the church started pondering ways to prepare kids for a multicultural world amid book bans and school board fights among adults over teaching America’s history, mindful that without such efforts, “you get distorted realities like the 18-year-old” accused in the May 14 Buffalo supermarket murders.

“Widening the Circle: Journey to Togetherness” will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 20-21 at the Buffalo Road church.

The workshop for kids in grades 3-7 will be based on the Jubilee Circle program developed by Sheila Schuh, religious education director at First Unitarian Church in Rochester, who will be the lead facilitator.

Using experiential learning techniques like body sculpting, puppet plays and painting to engage kids, the workshop will help them explore physical differences, family cultures, pop culture and concepts like power and equity.

“It’s not a lot of talking, in terms of lectures. It’s very interactive,” said Schuh, who will conduct the children’s workshop along with Saladin Allah, an author and elementary school educator at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, and Heather Schneider of Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES.

The goal of the adult workshop is “deepening one’s understanding of historical and contemporary racism and building one’s skills to promote inclusion.” A key component will be “The 1,000 Cut Journey,” an immersive virtual reality experience in which participants step into the shoes of a Black male who encounters racism as a child being disciplined in school, as a teen dealing with police and as a young adult in the workplace.

It was developed by Columbia University’s Courtney Cogburn, who granted the church license to use it after Moglia-Cannon heard her speak at the Chautauqua Institution last year and approached her afterward.

Fritz Galette, a New York City psychologist who does crisis intervention sessions for corporations and who has been holding monthly Zoom sessions with church members, will lead the adult workshops, which also will feature Henry L. Taylor Jr., founding director of the University at Buffalo’s Center for Urban Studies.

Galette said the sessions will not be “didactic,” but he will instead try to elicit reactions to the virtual reality experience, explore questions participants may have as a result, “and we’ll take it from there.”

A key, he said, is the recognition that people can experience the same phenomenon in different ways, depending on their own lived experience.

That can lead to the realization that, “’Oh my god, my reality isn’t the same as another person’s.’ That, by itself, can be pretty … powerful,” Galette said.

It can be easier to teach children about the social construct we call race than to teach adults because kids don’t bring the same baggage to the topic, Schuh noted. As proof of the impact such sessions can have, she recalled an Indigenous child whose teacher habitually lined up students by hair color. The child was always at the end of the line because he had black hair; but after experiencing the workshop, he alerted his mother, who then complained to the school. Not only did the school change the practice, the principal came to the church’s adult program.

“That’s how change starts,” Schuh said, recalling another instance in which a workshop participant alerted the school principal about a transgender classmate who was being harassed.

“It’s teaching them a critical lens” through which to view behavior, she said. “That’s what I think is transformative about it … If you’re able to say, ‘This isn’t OK,’ that’s the thing.”

The workshops, which include lunch, are free but registration is required at https://www.uuea.org/widening-the-circle. Kids and adults will meet together at the beginning, for lunch and at the conclusion while breaking into their separate workshops in between.

While the website lists a sign-up deadline of today, Moglia-Cannon said they will keep registration open a day or two longer, space permitting, but will have to close it shortly for planning purposes.

Though the workshops were planned long before the Tops supermarket massacre and are “small potatoes” compared to that tragedy, he said the shooting just “increased our determination that this was important.” He’s excited about the potential “synergy” of kids and parents going through the program at the same time, noting that with the internet and social media, children are not “empty vessels.” They’re going to learn about race; the only question is: in what context?

Still, given the backlash against teaching accurate history and dealing forthrightly with the nation’s past and how it shapes the present, it’s easy to imagine critics complaining that the workshops, especially those for kids, will be attempts at indoctrination.

Schuh has a ready answer.

“I would say we’re trying to inoculate them,” she counters. “It’s our responsibility to help our kids to be inoculated against racism.”

After May 14, Buffalo Niagara should need no reminder of how fatal that disease can be.