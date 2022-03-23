Rod Watson: A renewed effort to talk race as prerequisite to change

That’s progress. But she and others in the effort recognize that change is slow.

They also recognize that acknowledging bias still is short of taking action to change systems that privilege some and disadvantage others on the basis of race.

“How do I talk about this without paying any price whatsoever” and without breaking “white solidarity,” is how Robin DiAngelo framed the challenge Sunday.

DiAngelo, author of the 2018 bestseller “White Fragility,” talked about such issues in an online forum hosted by Buffalo writer Nanette D. Massey, who uses the book when presenting workshops on talking honestly about race. (Disclosure: Massey and I belong to the same media organization.)

In advising whites who want to have such discussions, DiAngelo said they should reframe the question from if they’ve been shaped by white supremacy to how have they been shaped by white supremacy because, even though she grew up poor, her experience was “shaped by my whiteness.”

“How did being white shape how you grew up in poverty … because I wasn’t also dealing with race,” DiAngelo said.