Rod Watson: A renewed effort to talk race as prerequisite to change

Actions typically speak louder than words.
But when it comes to the touchy topic of race, honest but painful dialogue often is necessary to change attitudes before the really hard work of confronting systemic inequity can begin.
That kind of dialogue is going on – again – within and between some churches in Western New York, as well as in other forums.
Sparked by the deaths of unarmed Blacks like Trayvon Martin and George Floyd and the reactions to those homicides – including the 2016 killings of five white Dallas police officers by a Black gunman – it comes amid what’s been dubbed the nation’s “racial reckoning.” It also comes amid the backlash to any efforts to honestly confront America’s history.
That makes the initiatives going on now both necessary and perilous.
On April 5, Clarence Presbyterian Church will take its yearlong internal effort to better understand the Black experience public with a forum based on Isabel Wilkerson’s “The Warmth of Other Suns,” the bestseller that chronicled the Great Migration of nearly 6 million Blacks from the South to the North through the stories of three of them. The 7 p.m. session in the Main Street church also will be livestreamed at clarencepresby.org.
Over the past year, the all-white suburban church has used the PBS series “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross” as a guide for monthly discussions that included speakers on topics like Reconstruction and area KKK chapters as well as a trip to the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Museum.
“Everybody in the program has heard things they didn’t know before that they should know,” said Robert Poczik, who will lead the April 5 presentation. “Anything that opens your mind to something you didn’t know is an important learning experience.”
Poczik, like many, knew only a little about the Great Migration before delving into the book.
“It’s something we all should know,” he said, which is one reason the church is opening the session to the wider community. “It’s our history. It’s American history.”
That recognition of Black history – both the triumphs and the atrocities – as not an “add on,” but as an integral and inseparable component of U.S. history is still a challenge for too many.
Poczik, who is white, will be the main presenter in the PowerPoint presentation, giving information on the slave trade that predated the book's 1915-1970 timeline, as well as statistical data on African Americans today. In a recorded presentation, his daughter-in-law Brandi, who is Black and lives in the Albany area, will talk about her grandparents’ migration from Mississippi to New York's capital starting in 1948.
“It took a lot of courage to do that,” she said of the Blacks who left everything they knew and came North to escape racial violence, second-class citizenship and limits on their opportunity to pursue the American dream.
Understanding those challenges, and how they continue to impact African Americans today, is one of the goals of the Clarence Presbyterian effort. It's also a goal of the cross-racial #Onebody initiative launched by three Catholic churches: the predominantly Black St. Martin de Porres on Northampton Street in Buffalo, and the nearly all-white parishes of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mother on Harris Hill Road in Clarence and St. Lawrence on East Delavan Avenue, near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border.
On April 23, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., #Onebody will present the documentary “On These Grounds” at St. Martin De Porres, followed by a discussion of the issues raised by the film. The documentary stems from the 2015 viral video of a white South Carolina school resource officer pulling a Black girl from her desk and slamming her to the floor and the historical context that made such an incident possible.
#Onebody grew out of an effort to share resources among Catholic parishes facing a priest shortage and other challenges. While the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops talked about intercultural competencies, St. Martin De Porres’ Marianne Partee knew there needed to be a much more direct focus: race.
“We’d already lost Trayvon,” she said, recalling her feelings as a Black mother when the teen was shot to death in 2012 while armed with a bag of Skittles and an iced tea. That, she said, was when African Americans embraced the need to make Black Lives Matter.
When the Dallas officers were killed in an ambush four years later, it got whites to recognize the need to get on board.
Still, such conversations are not easy. There was trepidation on all sides. The first meeting among the parishes was held at St. Aloysius Gonzaga, a “neutral” site, said the Rev. Ronald Sajdak, Nativity pastor.
Partee, a SUNY Erie Community College social sciences professor who will co-facilitate the April 23 discussion, said they needed to create a comfort zone for both Blacks and whites to open up because “white affinity groups can’t do this alone, even though they need to do the work.”
Professional Blacks shared stories of fear of police and of disrespect that Sajdak thought “never happened in Buffalo today, but it does.” Whites talked honestly of their fears of Blacks and of urban areas.
Partee said she’s seen changes since the effort began in 2016, with friendships formed, acknowledgement of prejudices people never had dealt with and whites recognizing that their avoidance of bringing Blacks into their spaces was a result of their own biases and fears.
That’s progress. But she and others in the effort recognize that change is slow.
They also recognize that acknowledging bias still is short of taking action to change systems that privilege some and disadvantage others on the basis of race.
“How do I talk about this without paying any price whatsoever” and without breaking “white solidarity,” is how Robin DiAngelo framed the challenge Sunday.
DiAngelo, author of the 2018 bestseller “White Fragility,” talked about such issues in an online forum hosted by Buffalo writer Nanette D. Massey, who uses the book when presenting workshops on talking honestly about race. (Disclosure: Massey and I belong to the same media organization.)
In advising whites who want to have such discussions, DiAngelo said they should reframe the question from if they’ve been shaped by white supremacy to how have they been shaped by white supremacy because, even though she grew up poor, her experience was “shaped by my whiteness.”
“How did being white shape how you grew up in poverty … because I wasn’t also dealing with race,” DiAngelo said.
But once whites start asking those questions, it raises the obligation to follow up by asking what systemic changes need to be made – changes much of this country is retreating from rather than embracing, if court decisions and laws on everything from affirmative action to voting rights are any indication.
Those questions are a tough ask for people not ready even to learn about the experiences of others.
“There are people who left our congregation because they didn’t like what I was saying publicly,” said Sajdak, the Nativity pastor.
Yet those questions – which involve dismantling structures that create white privilege – need to be posed at some point if the dialogue is to result in more than just talk.
The #Onebody effort, which started with three churches but has influenced others, began with an interracial dialogue and already has seen some change. For example, Partee said, one participant who worked in real estate became much more conscious of how the firm’s agents were directing potential homebuyers to neighborhoods.
At Clarence Presbyterian, pastor Greg Hall said he has been talking with a Black church in Buffalo about how to move beyond his church’s internal dialogue.
“We live in a monochrome community, so we don’t have the opportunities to discuss things,” he said.
“To me it’s very apparent,” Poczik, a retired state Education Department job trainer, said of the need for such dialogues to eventually progress to tackling concrete issues like redlining and other manifestations of systemic racism. “But it’s a very sensitive topic to people.”
He’s right. Perhaps that’s why it seems like we’ve been here before, particularly for those who remember the “talking circles” and “Buffalo conversations” of the 1990s.
While dialogue alone is hardly sufficient, it is a prerequisite. So it’s encouraging that churches and workshops have again begun the conversation. Against a backdrop of Black death that has created a new sense of urgency, maybe this time will be different.
Maybe confronting race is like a spiral staircase: We keep coming back around to the same point, but on a higher plane.
That is, if we have the courage to do it right.