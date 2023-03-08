It’s clear this society still has a long way to go when it can’t address one race-based problem because another race-based problem gets in the way.

That’s where things stand when we have to stop and ask: What’s more perilous to Black people, cancer sticks or cops?

On the face of it, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes favored by Black smokers should be a no-brainer. With surveys showing that 85% of Black smokers prefer menthols – more than 2.5 times the white rate – a state ban on flavored cigarettes is one way of saying that Black lives matter.

In fact, some would even cheer the notion that government is addressing a problem that disproportionately harms African Americans. Usually, it’s the other way around: A problem – think drug addiction and opioids – doesn’t become a health issue until it starts affecting white people, and then Black people get the peripheral benefits.

This time, the move to save lives would start by focusing on an aspect of the problem that disproportionately affects Black smokers rather than treating the disparate impact as an afterthought. In that light, it’s a strange twist on “civil rights” to argue, in effect, that Black people should be allowed to die of smoking-related cancer and heart disease at the same rate as white people as a matter of fairness.

Still, history tells us that the fears of selective enforcement raised by a group of Black ministers cannot be dismissed.

It is tempting to think that, given all of the other things on a police officer’s plate, stopping cars to look for contraband smokes would be right down there with jaywalking when it comes to setting priorities.

But that ignores the fact that we live in an era when pretextual traffic stops of Black drivers become the basis for responding to legitimate fears in high-crime neighborhoods. During their recent news conference, members of Concerned Clergy of Buffalo and Surrounding Communities talked about being stopped by police simply “for being Black.”

That’s no surprise. The lawsuit against Buffalo’s now-disbanded Strike Force unit alleges that the police detail extracted money from Black and Brown neighborhoods using targeted traffic stops that amounted to highway robbery.

Buffalo police captain accused in lawsuit of racist remarks suspended without pay A Buffalo police captain accused in a federal lawsuit of making racist remarks in front of two Black police officers and a Black mental health clinician has been suspended without pay, Buffalo police confirmed Saturday.

Similarly, documents uncovered in the lawsuit reveal widespread use by Buffalo police of this nation’s most vile racial slur, indicating a departmental culture that only adds to the concern about giving cops one more excuse for stopping Black motorists.

Against that backdrop, Concerned Clergy’s objections – which also include the loss of tax revenue, loss of personal freedom and the creation of a black market for menthol smokes – become far more understandable. So does its call for state officials to sit down with the group’s members and other stakeholders first to try to come up with an educational effort that would dissuade Black smokers.

The group has yet to get a response, the Rev. Frank Bostic of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church said this week. He thinks Hochul got bad advice and said “we want to be a part of that advisement” in crafting an alternative.

Other Black clergy – along with a host of health care institutions and organizations – just as adamantly back the proposed ban along with the hike in cigarette taxes Hochul has proposed. Both moves not only will save lives, including Black lives, but also reduce the costs of treating smoking-related illness, offsetting any loss in tax revenue.

In a more perfect union, it would be possible to achieve those goals without having to worry about giving police additional license to harass Black people. In a more perfect union, a proposal like this could be considered purely on its merits as health policy. In a more perfect union, race would not be the backdrop for nearly every significant policy discussion.

But we don’t live in a more perfect union; we live in the union we’ve created.

In the average year, police in America kill some 225 Black people. At the same time, estimates are that smoking-related diseases kill 45,000 African Americans.

It’s a sad commentary on the continuing state of Black life in America when taking a chance on cops becomes the lesser of two evils.