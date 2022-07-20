Rod Watson: A congressional race no one should win

Rod Watson Urban Affairs Editor/Columnist I write a weekly column, most often about socioeconomic and political issues affecting people of color and the disadvantaged in Western New York. Follow Rod Watson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If only politics had a MAD option.

The double-edged acronym from the Cold War era was supposed to serve as a nuclear deterrent by reminding nations of their “mutually assured destruction” if they went that route. It was an outcome to be avoided at all costs.

But now that outcome wouldn’t be so bad – if it could be confined to the 23rd Congressional District where Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy redefine “race to the bottom.”

The GOP primary pits Paladino, the Buffalo developer known for the racist proclivities he insists he doesn’t have, against Langworthy, the state Republican Party chairman whose only known attribute is knee-jerk partisanship. It’s a match made in hell for anyone who thinks governing should be about pulling people together for the common good.

Instead, voters get another taste of Paladino, the gubernatorial loser whose only electoral success – being elected to the Buffalo School Board – ended with him being removed by the state education commissioner, ostensibly for violating executive sessions rules.

'I should have used Churchill': Paladino again on defense after report unearths Hitler remarks For the second time in a week, Republican congressional hopeful Carl P. Paladino is explaining controversial remarks unearthed by a media watchdog group, this time noting Adolf Hitler's ability as an "inspirational" leader.

But who can forget that his ouster came after his overtly racist published comments about Michelle Obama? Or after he had denigrated Black female board members as the “sisterhood”?

And lest anyone thinks he’s changed, his current campaign has been overshadowed by his observation that we need an “inspirational” leader like Adolf Hitler, who really knew how to stir up a crowd.

In other words, there’s a good chance the 23rd District could end up with Archie Bunker without the laugh track.

So what’s the alternative?

It’s the GOP chairman who embodies the very definition of “partisan hack” as he puts the Peter Principle to its ultimate test, trying to rise from Erie County Republican leader to state party leader to congressional representative. There, he would finally reach his level of ultimate incompetence – if you think government service is about more than shrill cheap shots, over-the-top rhetoric and screwing the other party. Langworthy would just add to the stench of the partisan cesspool that is Congress.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In fact, it’s no surprise he would feature Donald Trump in his TV ads. Like the former president best known for his estranged relationship with the truth, Langworthy has no trouble talking out of both sides of his mouth if he thinks he can score a political point.

In the same breath, he could call then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul part of disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s "cadre of enablers" who is "directly complicit in (his) corrupt administration," yet also say she say she was out of the loop and had no influence. He brushed right past the fact that both could not be true at the same time because the truth might have diluted his rabid attack.

Strip him of the words “radical,” “socialist” and “pro-criminal,” and he would be rendered mute – which would not be a bad thing.

If he wins the Aug. 23 primary and becomes the November candidate, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Hochul and other leading Democrats should come out strongly in favor of motherhood and apple pie – just to hear Langworthy reflexively take the other side.

And we haven’t even gotten to the ethical question of the guy who controls the state party apparatus running in a party primary that’s supposed to be contested on a level playing field. It’s little wonder he’s already pulled in $304,000 from politicians, lobbyists and others with a finger in the political pie. Anyone with any sense of integrity would step down from the chairmanship before competing in the primary.

On the other hand, we’re talking about Trump Republicans, so why even mention ethics and integrity?

As for Paladino, the wealthy developer has lent his campaign $1.5 million, meaning they should each have enough to destroy one another over the airwaves, in lawn signs and on billboards.

But if MAD isn’t possible, this race should prompt New York to consider Nevada’s “none of these candidates” ballot option – but with more teeth.

Nevada is the only state to give residents that choice. But even if most voters pick that option, it’s merely an expression of disgust; the actual candidate with more votes still wins.

It would be great if voters in the 23rd District had the option, but with the added safeguard that if “none” won, there would be a new election – with the rejected candidates barred from running again.

On the other hand, this is the redrawn Southern Tier district where incumbent Republican Chris Jacobs faced such a backlash after coming out in favor of gun control that he didn’t even bother running again. Given the ultra-conservative nature of the 23rd, voters there just might like their choices next month.

It’s just too bad the rest of us probably will have to live with the winner, too.