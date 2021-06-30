Rod Watson: A challenge for mayoral voters: Don’t let two-word label become four-letter word

But even assuming Paladino crawls back under his rock, Walton faces an even bigger challenge. Doing his best Donald Trump imitation, Brown announced his write-in effort by branding her a “radical socialist.”

The difference when Brown says it is that Walton calls herself a democratic socialist, so at least part of the tag is accurate.

The question is: How radical is that?

It wasn’t radical to millions of Americans who supported Bernie Sanders in two presidential campaigns because they were tired of watching the wealth and income gaps expand under policies skewed to help developers and other magnates at the expense of the working class.

Nevertheless, when Gallup last year reviewed its recent polls as well as those from other survey organizations, it found Americans’ views of socialism were a net negative over the years and that those unfavorable opinions were “quite stable,” with positive views “within a narrow range of 35% to 39% across the nine-year span.”

However, that comes with a huge caveat that could be a factor in Buffalo: The pollster found that Democrats have a much more favorable view of socialism than Republicans, with 65% of Democrats in its most recent survey holding a positive impression.