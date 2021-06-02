Rod Watson: A Buffalo 'power couple' whose conscience is sorely needed today

Rod Watson Urban Affairs Editor/Columnist I write a weekly column, most often about socioeconomic and political issues affecting people of color and the disadvantaged in Western New York. Follow Rod Watson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When you think of power couples, Bill and Hillary Clinton probably come to mind.

Or maybe – at least until their recent divorce announcement – Bill and Melinda Gates.

But when it comes to longevity and local impact – especially in boosting those who need help most – it would be hard to top Arthur and Constance Eve.

As they celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday, the decidedly liberal couple remain the embodiment of the dream conservatives have long tried to claim as their own: a strong two-parent family that nurtured five successful children.

Yet they also found ways to do so much more.

The Eves – he as a 36-year member of the State Assembly who rose to deputy speaker, she as a college professor and founder of a program to help troubled women – have always lived a faith that recognizes that not everyone was as fortunate as they were in overcoming obstacles.

Rather than pulling the ladder up behind them, they extended it so that more New Yorkers who need help could get a foothold. It’s a philosophy of reaching out and reaching back that has regularly come under political assault in America.