Rod Watson: A beneficiary calls on community to confront ‘white privilege’

It means not being steered to houses in a particular neighborhood and away from those in other communities.

It means not being charged more for a loan or for insurance than others with similar financial histories.

It means not having the police called on you while engaging in routine activities.

And it means not having to live with the day-to-day stress of wondering which of those indignities you may have to cope with next.

In other words, it means automatically being given the benefit of the doubt, regardless of your income or educational level, simply because your skin is white.

When he was running for president in 1999, former U.S. Sen. Bill Bradley talked about “white-skin privilege,” one of the first prominent whites I can recall raising the issue in such a direct way.

Some two decades later – and after countless incidents of driving while Black, shopping while Black, jogging while Black or just living (and dying) while Black – it’s apparent Bradley’s critique didn’t get much traction. In fact, in some ways – the attacks on voting rights and the backlash against teaching accurate history, to name just two – it feels like we’ve gone backward.