Rod Watson: 30 years and counting for civilian review of police in Buffalo

The calls for a civilian review board to hold Buffalo police accountable seem especially timely, considering the protests across the city last summer and the growing realization that there is something wrong with policing:

“I’m calling for a citizens review board and a thorough investigation of this ‘accident’,” a Buffalo civil rights leader said after a nonfatal police shooting.

"When people come to me with a case, I never tell them to go to Internal Affairs. In Internal Affairs, it's them against the police officers,” said a local attorney.

“We the people must have oversight and control over those we empower to use potentially deadly force," said a civil libertarian.

There’s just one problem: Those quotes are three decades old.

In other words, though more than 140 other localities have such boards, Buffalo has yet to create one despite an obvious need and despite some 30 years of talk.

Make that 30 years and seven months – the latter being the time since the city’s Police Advisory Board submitted a comprehensive proposal for civilian review that addresses a lot of the shortcomings in other such systems across the country.