Rod Watson: 30 years and counting for civilian review of police in Buffalo

The calls for a civilian review board to hold Buffalo police accountable seem especially timely, considering the protests across the city last summer and the growing realization that there is something wrong with policing:
“I’m calling for a citizens review board and a thorough investigation of this ‘accident’,” a Buffalo civil rights leader said after a nonfatal police shooting.
"When people come to me with a case, I never tell them to go to Internal Affairs. In Internal Affairs, it's them against the police officers,” said a local attorney.
“We the people must have oversight and control over those we empower to use potentially deadly force," said a civil libertarian.
There’s just one problem: Those quotes are three decades old.
In other words, though more than 140 other localities have such boards, Buffalo has yet to create one despite an obvious need and despite some 30 years of talk.
Make that 30 years and seven months – the latter being the time since the city’s Police Advisory Board submitted a comprehensive proposal for civilian review that addresses a lot of the shortcomings in other such systems across the country.
In fact, those very shortcomings – and the disillusionment they create – have dampened enthusiasm for such boards and led some reform advocates to focus on other solutions, such as cutting police budgets or limiting their roles.
In a virtual forum this week sponsored by the New York State Bar Association, one expert noted that some reformers now have a “What’s the point?” attitude toward review boards because of the problems built into many of them.
Michael Sisitzky, senior policy counsel with the New York Civil Liberties Union, said those problems include a lack of independence and insulation from political pressures, lack of an adequate and independent budget, and the inability to impose discipline rather than simply recommending it and hoping the police commissioner follows through.
Budgets are key, Conor Dwyer Reynolds, the recently appointed executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board, told the association’s Task Force on Racial Injustice and Police Reform. Tracing the evolution of review boards as an antidote to the political cronyism rampant in departments in the 1800s, Reynolds noted that policing today “is insulated from community control by design” and that one of the biggest hurdles review boards face is a lack of adequate funding. With some California cities spending up to $5,000 per officer on civilian review while such boards in New York City, Albany and Rochester spend about $500, he said “powers on paper are nothing without the resources to exercise them."
But rather than being a disincentive for Buffalo to create such a board, those shortcomings provide a roadmap on how to do civilian review right. And that’s just how Buffalo’s Police Advisory Board used the experiences of other cities.
“What the Police Advisory Board recommended would be more effective than anything seen in New York State so far,” said board member De’John Hall. “What we propose would address a lot of the concerns about civilian review.”
For starters, the board’s plan would allocate “no less than 1%” of the sum of all city budget lines related to policing” to civilian review, while adding a new Commission on Community Police Oversight. If you include fringe benefits, that would amount to more than $1.25 million – based on last year’s budget – or about $1,577 per officer.
Even more important, the Buffalo board would have disciplinary power – though that provision would surely be challenged in court by the police union. That’s what is still dragging out in Rochester, which created a board with disciplinary teeth two years ago.
To shield the commission from political influence, the Buffalo proposal would have half the members elected by residents, and the other half appointed by the Police Advisory Board subject to Council confirmation.
And Hall noted that the Police Advisory Board proposal also includes front-end reforms, not just back-end accountability. For instance, in addition to creating the commission, the proposal would have the Police Advisory Board conduct hearings on police policies and practices and recommend reforms. It also could approve or reject any departmental proposals that would change use of force policies, subject to Council review, and review the mayor’s proposed Police Department budget and make recommendations to the Council.
But seven months later, Hall said, the proposal remains in City Hall limbo, tabled with no future in sight.
Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera, chairman of the Council’s Police Oversight Committee, said it’s not like the city has done nothing on police reform. He pointed to the proposal he and a colleague are pushing to look into a diversion program for low-level offenders who need help as opposed to jail.
He also cited Cariol’s Law, which codified the duty of officers to intervene to stop excessive force, the BolaWrap pilot program to study the use of nonlethal restraints, and the move to put officers’ names back on their uniforms except in special circumstances.
Though reforms might not be progressing as fast as advocates want, he said, “we’ve been working, even through the pandemic.” And he noted that “you have to develop support” for any reform.
When it comes to a civilian review board, that support may not exist on the Council or in the administration.
If there’s not support now, given all that’s gone on both here and nationally, you have to wonder what it will take. We have police because citizens won’t always police themselves. We need civilian review because police won’t always police themselves, either.
Maybe it will take a few more – and larger – protests, to make elected officials more afraid of voters than of the police union.
Or maybe it will take another 30 years.