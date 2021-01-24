Rocky rollout: Coordination issues plague start of Covid-19 vaccine distribution in WNY

“It’s a logistical nightmare,” said one person with close knowledge of the rollout at a community vaccine provider.

Administering the Covid-19 vaccine is not like dispensing pills or giving flu shots, they added. Because of the vaccine’s short shelf life, the entire vial – 10 shots in total – must be injected the day they’re opened. Vaccinators who do not use 95% of their shipments within a week face potential penalties from state regulators.

The confusion has been further exacerbated by public miscommunications on the state level. First on Jan. 4, and later on Jan. 11 and 12, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo rapidly expanded the pool of New Yorkers eligible for vaccines, sometimes before providers had received shipments or even knew they’d been tapped to provide them.

At no point was that more visible than in the second week of January, when Cuomo announced in back-to-back news conferences that adults over the age of 75 – and later, adults over the age of 65 – could immediately begin receiving shots at retail pharmacies and local health departments. The state then published a list of participating pharmacies online, complete with phone numbers that thousands of patients assumed they could call to schedule appointments.

