President Biden today nominated Colleen Holland to serve as a Rochester-based judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

She currently serves as special counsel to Chief Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford and has been with the court as a law clerk since 2017.

"Ms. Holland has a passion for the law and in ensuring the ongoing vitality of our democracy and truly understands the critical role that the federal judiciary plays in not only maintaining the rule of law, but also serving as a source of justice,” said U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, who recommended the 2010 Cornell Law School graduate for the post.

Holland, 39, a Rochester native, would fill an opening created when U.S. District Court Judge Frank Geraci Jr. assumed senior status earlier this year.

Schumer noted there were no females on the upstate federal benches when he started recommending judges in 1999. Currently, four women are judges in the upstate federal courts. If confirmed, Holland would become the fifth out of the nine active federal district court judges in upstate.

The Rochester-based judges occasionally preside over cases in Buffalo. Wolford, for example, was in Buffalo on Tuesday and had seven cases on her calendar here.