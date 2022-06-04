Rochester man killed in one-car accident in Amherst

A 39-year-old Rochester man was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle left the road and struck a tree shortly after midnight Saturday in Amherst.
The collision occurred at 12:35 a.m. when the driver's 2019 Chevrolet was headed west in the 200 block of Lawrence Bell Drive, according to Amherst police. No passengers were mentioned in the department's release, and identification of the Rochester man was withheld until his family was notified.
Investigators are requesting local residents, businesses and drivers with security or dash-cam footage to call the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.
Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.