Rochester man accused of spitting in deputy's face at Darien Lake

A 43-year-old Rochester man is accused of spitting in the face of a sheriff's deputy Tuesday afternoon at Six Flags Darien Lake, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.
The Sheriff's Office said a deputy approached Antonio Santiago Jr. just before 6 p.m. at the amusement park to get some information in response to a complaint when Santiago spit in the deputy's face.
Santiago was arrested on charges of attempted assault and reckless endangerment.
He was arraigned late Tuesday in front of Pembroke Town Justice Edwin F. Mileham Jr., processed in the Genesee County Jail and must return to Darien Town Court on Sept. 30.
