ALBANY – On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office made a last-ditch effort to persuade the Assembly to pass a bill allowing Hochul to enter a new gaming compact with the Seneca Nation.

Unlike an agreement Hochul's office secretly struck two weeks ago, the emerging agreement did not allow the Senecas to operate a new casino in Rochester, the Hochul administration told state lawmakers.

In addition, according to one person told of the negotiations, a final agreement would likely not have allowed a new Seneca casino anywhere in New York.

But certain members of the Assembly, especially those from Rochester, still opposed passing a bill allowing Hochul to enter into a new compact. Those concerns were shared with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. The Assembly adjourned for the summer after 8 p.m. without voting on the bill.

With the Assembly declining to take action, an agreement between the Nation and Hochul's office was not finalized Wednesday, according to Hochul's office.

Hochul's office confirmed that deal terms discussed with the Seneca Nation were "contingent" on the Assembly passing the authorizing bill on Wednesday.

"While we have engaged in productive discussions with the Seneca Nation recently, we were unable to reach a final agreement, and the Assembly did not pass the authorizing legislation," said Hochul's communications director, Julie Wood. "We look forward to continuing to work toward an agreement that works for all parties."

Both the Nation and Hochul's office agreed that negotiations will need to begin again, according to Hochul's office.

It is unclear whether adding another Seneca casino somewhere in New York could still be part of the negotiations.

"If the Assembly was willing to take up the legislation, the Nation was willing to make significant concessions from our previous agreement in principle," Seneca President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said in a statement Thursday. "Unfortunately, we were not able to arrive at a revised agreement that met the needs of the Seneca people while also addressing the concerns of the Assembly and the Executive Office."

Less than two weeks ago, Rochester lawmakers were stunned to learn that Hochul's office had secretively agreed to a deal allowing a new, Seneca-owned casino in the "Rochester market." On June 10, after word of the Rochester casino had leaked, the Assembly refused to pass the bill authorizing Hochul to enter the agreement.

Last week, Heastie tweeted that as the Assembly returned to Albany this week to tackle unfinished business from the 2023 legislative session, the authorizing bill would not be on the Assembly’s agenda.

As the two-day Assembly session neared an end, Hochul's office sought to be more transparent with lawmakers. But the distrust sewed in the past two weeks remained.

Some Assembly members now want ironclad guarantees that the final agreement signed by Hochul will not include a new, Seneca-owned casino.

"Given what has happened in the past week-and-a-half, and how much we were kept out of the process initially – not having that level of trust – we didn't feel comfortable with a verbal statement that (the agreement) doesn't include a Rochester casino," Assemblywoman Sarah Clark of Rochester said Thursday.

Clark believes that Wednesday night, Hochul's office would have been willing to finalize a deal with the Senecas, then share a memorandum of understanding or a term sheet outlining the agreement with the Assembly.

But finalizing the deal, then sharing that information, was contingent on the Assembly agreeing to hold a vote on the bill authorizing Hochul to enter an agreement. And there was another roadblock.

The authorization bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, did not include language guaranteeing that a final agreement signed by Hochul would reflect the terms of an agreement reached by the parties Wednesday.

When the Legislature authorized the original Seneca Nation Compact in 2001, there was already a "memorandum of understanding" in place between the Nation and Gov. George Pataki's administration outlining the terms.

For this year's authorizing legislation in the Assembly, Clark wants a requirement that any final deal signed by Hochul mirror a memorandum of understanding previously released by the parties. Before the Legislature passes the authorization bill, Clark wants that memorandum publicly available.

Assemblyman Harry Bronson, a senior member of the Rochester delegation, also confirmed that there were discussions Wednesday between the Hochul administration and members of the Assembly.

He said that, "Discussions were had, and we didn't have time to get anything completed."

The Assembly will now have to return to Albany, at some point, to pass an authorizing bill. If there are amendments to the current Assembly bill, as expected, the Senate would also need to return to pass a mirroring bill.

A further complication: Before the Seneca Nation can enter a final, signed agreement with Hochul, its own citizens must pass a referendum approving the terms.

The original compact between New York State and the Nation – struck in 2002 – expires Dec. 9. The Seneca Nation currently operates three casinos in Western New York, pays 25% of revenue on slot machines to the state and, in exchange, has the exclusive right to operate those devices west of State Route 14.

Two weeks ago, the Seneca Nation had agreed to pay 19.5% of gaming revenue to New York State for most of a new 20-year agreement.

But that deal had included language allowing the Nation to open a casino in the Rochester market.

A deal that does not allow the Nation to open a fourth casino would almost certainly come with significantly lower payments of Nation gaming revenue to the state.

While the Nation could agree to extend the current compact beyond its Dec. 9 expiration – and until the next Albany legislative session begins in January 2024 – Armstrong opposes that idea.

Armstrong said Assembly leadership has indicated a willingness to return to Albany sooner, once the Nation and the State are able to finalize a new compact, and Armstrong said that is the Nation's goal.

"Continuing under the terms of our outdated current compact beyond its expiration on December 9 is neither a reasonable nor acceptable solution," Armstrong said.