Rochester Diocese bankruptcy mediation stalls as Buffalo Diocese negotiations begin in earnest

A controversial $148 million settlement offer in the Diocese of Rochester, along with recent deals of $87.5 million and $121.5 million, respectively, in bankruptcy cases in the Diocese of Camden, N.J., and Archdiocese of Sante Fe, N.M., give glimpses into where mediated negotiations might be heading for the Buffalo Diocese, its parishes and schools and more than 900 people who have filed sex abuse claims with a federal court.

Nearly 2½ years after a flood of Child Victims Act lawsuits prompted the Buffalo Diocese to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, attorneys indicated this week that they are still at least several months from being able to reach a deal compensating abuse victims.

Bankruptcy judge halts sex abuse suits against Buffalo Diocese parishes, schools The judge said allowing the state litigation to move forward “would become an inherent distraction that promises to complicate negotiations” among the parties involved in the Diocese of Buffalo bankruptcy reorganization.

“By no means can I say the case is going to settle, but I think we are literally getting into the meat of it, so to speak,” lead diocese bankruptcy attorney Stephen A. Donato told a federal judge this week.

Donato said it will take an “absolute minimum of four to five months” to have a clearer picture of whether mediated negotiations ordered by Chief Judge Carl L. Bucki of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Western District of New York in February will yield results.

The diocese has met twice in person to negotiate with a creditors committee that represents abuse victims.

Judge temporarily blocks 36 clergy abuse claims, citing threat to Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy case A federal bankruptcy judge has temporarily blocked three dozen Child Victims Act cases against area Catholic parishes and schools from moving forward.

“We are still at the initial stages where I think we’re all optimistic that we’ll make further progress,” said Ilan D. Scharf, lead attorney for the creditors committee.

Friction in Rochester

That optimism might be short-lived if the Rochester Diocese case is any guide. Rochester was the first diocese in New York State to file for bankruptcy, five months ahead of the Buffalo Diocese.

The Rochester Diocese is represented in its bankruptcy by the same lawyers the Buffalo Diocese hired. The official committees of unsecured creditors in both cases also use the same attorneys, as do the committees in both cases that represent Catholic parishes.

The Rochester Diocese headed into mediated settlement talks in March 2020.

Buffalo Diocese's legal bill in first 6 months of bankruptcy grows to $1.9M More than 30 attorneys in five law firms that charge from $150 to $843 per hour have worked on behalf of the diocese since its Chapter 11 filing.

A judge agreed to put all lawsuits against parishes in the Rochester Diocese on hold while the diocese, sex abuse claimants and insurers tried to make a deal that would involve contributions from parishes and other non-debtor Catholic entities, in exchange for a “channeling injunction” that would release them from liability in state courts.

More than two years later, the parties remain at odds.

In May, the Rochester Diocese proposed a $148 million settlement for 475 sex abuse claimants and asked the court to extend the stay on litigation against parishes and other entities.

Lawyers for sex abuse plaintiffs blasted the offer, saying it was a tiny fraction of the worth of the diocese’s insurance coverage, estimated at $2 billion or more, and was made with no input from the creditors committee.

“It’s just an end run. They cut a backroom deal,” said attorney Steve Boyd, who represents more than a hundred clients in state court lawsuits against the Buffalo and Rochester dioceses and parishes.

Buffalo Diocese, creditors committee oppose letting abuse lawsuits against parishes proceed The committee is supporting the diocese's efforts to stop the Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria law firm from pushing forward with state court litigation while its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case continues.

The creditors committee opposed the hold on Child Victims Act lawsuits against parishes in state courts.

Judge Paul R. Warren of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Western District denied the diocese’s request. The judge also chided the diocese for “portraying itself as a victim” in the bankruptcy case and leveling a “heavy-handed threat” against “the people who are the real victims here – the abuse survivors.”

The diocese appealed the decision. Plaintiffs may move forward with discovery motions in state courts in the meantime, but Warren’s ruling prohibits enforcement of state court judgments against insurance policies with the Rochester Diocese as a named insurer, a feature of many policies held by parishes and schools.

A hearing on the diocese’s settlement plan, which includes $108 million from insurers and $40 million from the diocese to be put in a trust for abuse victims, is slated for next January, but negotiations could resume at any time prior to then and result in a new proposal.

Shielding parishes

Buffalo man's testimony 18 years ago paved way for nearly 11,000 Child Victims Act lawsuits William G. Iannaccone tried in 2003 to convince state legislators that allowing child sex abuse victims to sue years after the crimes were committed would help bring justice for victims and accountability to the organizations that allowed the abuses to happen.

The question of how much the Buffalo and Rochester dioceses will be able to protect parishes and schools is up in the air following a ruling in December in the bankruptcy case of Purdue Pharma, the makers of the opioid Oxycontin.

Bankruptcy courts have long allowed non-debtor subsidiaries to be shielded as part of complex mass tort reorganization settlements, with the third parties typically contributing financially toward the restructuring.

But U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon ruled that federal law did not allow the releases that had been granted last fall to members of the Sackler family as part of the Purdue Pharma restructuring. The Sacklers had agreed to provide $4.5 billion toward a settlement of more than 800 OxyContin abuse and overdose lawsuits, in exchange for the liability releases.

Purdue Pharma appealed McMahon’s ruling. It is not clear yet how it impacts Buffalo and Rochester diocese efforts to shield parishes and schools from lawsuits.

Without the releases, parishes and schools won’t have to contribute to the diocese reorganization plan, but they will be on the hook to defend against any sex abuse lawsuits in which they are named as defendants.

Lawsuits identify 230 priests as molesters, including 8 of WNY's most-accused abusers The numbers are a striking rebuke to Buffalo Diocese officials who for decades downplayed the extent of abuse in the area and protected molester priests from prosecution and public accountability.

If approved, the proposed Rochester settlement would amount to roughly $311,000 per claimant. The Archdiocese of Sante Fe announced in May that it had reached a deal to pay $121.5 million to 370 victims, about $328,300 per victim

An agreed-upon settlement in the Diocese of Camden would set up a trust of $87.5 million, roughly $291,666 per victim. But the Camden deal also would allow victims to sue insurers separately, potentially greatly expanding the amount of compensation.

Attorney Jeff Anderson said the Camden plan was a pathway to expedite bankruptcy cases across the East Coast that have stalled in mediation due to what plaintiff lawyers call insurer intransigence.

The update on mediation efforts in the Buffalo Diocese came as Bucki approved $2.2 million in additional payments to lawyers and other professionals working in connection with the bankruptcy case. The total cost of the bankruptcy so far exceeds $8 million, according to court papers.

That includes what the diocese is spending to defend against a 2020 lawsuit by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Number of WNY priests accused in Child Victims Act suits grows to 173 Since June, lawsuits filed in Western New York courts accused 33 Buffalo-area priests who previously had not been linked publicly to an abuse allegation.

The lawsuit is separate from the bankruptcy. It accuses the diocese and retired bishops Richard J. Malone and Edward M. Grosz of covering up for priests accused of child sex abuse, as well as misuse of charitable funds and failing to properly monitor abusive priests. The lawsuit included a scathing 218-page report on the AG’s two-year investigation into the Buffalo Diocese and complete excerpts of files the diocese kept on priests who had been accused of abuse.

The diocese is hoping to reach a settlement with the attorney general by the end of July, said lead attorney John D. Goetz, whose firm has billed the diocese $1.2 million for its work, according to court papers.

“We’re on the precipice of finalizing an agreement,” Goetz told Bucki at a recent bankruptcy hearing.

Goetz said a judge presiding over the case in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York has instructed the two sides to wrap up their negotiations and present a deal to the court by the end of July.

A spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office declined to comment.

