Robert Gioia, president of Oishei Foundation since 2007, to retire Dec. 31

The announcement noted that Gioia expanded the foundation’s staff and widened the scope of its philanthropic efforts as it granted more than $240 million to more than 2,300 nonprofits.

The foundation said its board has retained Koya Partners, an executive search firm, to recommend possible successors to Gioia before the end of the year.

In a statement, Gioia said: “Leading the Oishei Foundation has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career. The decision to step down was not taken lightly, but I firmly believe that after 15 years, and particularly as the Foundation embarks on its strategic planning process in 2022, that the time was right for the next generation of leadership.”

The announcement noted that Gioia will continue to serve as chairman of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp, Great Lakes Health and the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology.

When Gioia succeeded Thomas E. Baker, who held the post for nine years, he gave up the chairmanships of the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo and the Erie County Stabilization Project, as well as the presidency of the Darwin Martin House Restoration Corp., in order to give full attention to Oishei.

Gioia also had served as chairman of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority during the 1990s, when the new terminal was built at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

