Orchard Park Village Justice James C. Cosgrove dismissed a misdemeanor charge of criminal contempt against Orchard Park gym owner Robert F. Dinero, who challenged Covid-19 protocols for gyms and schools.

Dinero, 51, had been accused of sending an email to Orchard Park Central Superintendent David Lilleck in violation of a court order of protection that prohibited him from communicating with school district officials.

Dinero found guilty of trespassing at Orchard Park school Orchard Park gym owner Robert F. Dinero was found guilty of trespassing at Orchard Park Middle School after being told he was not allowed in the building.

This was one of three misdemeanor charges lodged against Dinero in connection with the Orchard Park School District, where his children attend school. He was found not guilty of one count of criminal trespass, and found guilty of a lesser trespassing charge.

"After almost two years and how many thousands of taxpayer dollars, the charges were dismissed," Dinero said of Thursday's court action.

"The judge granted the defense motion to dismiss the case due to facial insufficiency. Our office is researching and exploring the possibility of refiling the charge,” a spokeswoman for Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in an email.

Gym owner charged with trespassing outside Orchard Park School Board meeting Police said in a news release that Robert F. Dinero had been advised previously that he was not allowed to be in any Orchard Park Central School building.

The contempt charge came out of the order of protection issued at Dinero's arraignment on another trespassing violation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Dinero told The Buffalo News that he sent the superintendent an email, with copies to his attorney, the district's lawyer and the town police chief, asking to attend the ice cream social at his children's school. He said he had been told he had to ask for permission to enter school, and after he asked, he was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

He had been found guilty of trespassing – a violation – at Orchard Park Middle School on Dec. 9, 2021, after being told he was not allowed in the building. Dinero said he was dropping his sons off at wrestling practice and went into the school with them.

Dinero said he intentionally entered the Middle School without a face mask to protest the mask mandate.

"I'm proud of the fact I had the guts to walk in that school without a mask," Dinero said. "I deliberately walked into a school without the mask in protest of the ridiculous rules."

Unmasked parents challenge mandate at Orchard Park School Board meeting About 100 parents showed, far more than the usual crowd, and many refused to wear masks during the meeting.

He said he wore a mask for the second trespass charge when he attended a School Board meeting.

"He was advised by his previous attorney he was allowed to attend a school board meeting if he followed Covid protocol," said his current attorney, Justin D. Ginter.

Dinero was found not guilty of trespassing in that trial.

"I was a very loud, persistent voice for people who wanted the freedom to lead their lives the way they wanted to lead," Dinero said.