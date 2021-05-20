Robberies of two Town of Tonawanda motels lead to arrests

Two Buffalo men were arrested Thursday after the investigation of two armed robberies of motels in the Town of Tonawanda, according to Town of Tonawanda Police.

The first robbery occurred around 5:20 a.m. at a motel on Grand Island Boulevard. The second occurred around 7:48 p.m. at a motel on Sheridan Drive.

Surveillance video obtained from the Grand Island Boulevard robbery was used to identify a vehicle used in the incident that later matched the description of a vehicle used in the Sheridan Drive incident, police said.

Abdi Kadir and Austin Del Valle, both 23, were charged with first-degree robbery and grand larceny in the Sheridan Drive incident. Kadir also was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Kadir also was charged in the earlier Grand Island Boulevard robbery.

Both were arraigned Thursday and remanded to the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

