Rob Gronkowski credits family, Tom Brady for the rebuild that relaunched NFL career

Q: What have you learned from Tom Brady, and what role did that play?

Tom is far ahead of the game when it comes to recovery and maintaining athleticism. He was the perfect person to have around when it comes to fitness and longevity. I was able to learn a lot from him and the people around him, especially in the last few years.

Q: How does NexGen Fitness incorporate the keys to nutrition and fitness important to you – including the recovery program it uses?

My family and I teamed up with NexGen Fitness because we loved the message and concepts. The personal trainers are really focused on each individual. The training philosophy is very similar to what I now do with low-impact functional movements. You get your own workout suite with the equipment that our family installs. Plus, we added the recovery side with the salt room, saunas and ice therapy. It’s a place where you can go and change your entire lifestyle to be a better version of yourself.

Q: What did you use in the Buffalo gym during the offseason?